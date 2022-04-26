Melvin Gordon returns to Broncos on one-year deal

Veteran running back had back-to-back 900 yard seasons for Denver while drawing $16 million. There's a chance he'll switch roles with Javonte Williams this year.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Veteran running back Melvin Gordon III is returning to the Broncos after the two sides reached agreement on a one-year contract, a source told 9NEWS.

The deal is expected to have a base salary in the $2 million to $3 million range with Gordon having the chance to double that if he reaches incentives.

Gordon, 29, played his first five seasons with the Chargers before signing a two-year, $16 million contract with the Broncos prior to the 2020 season. Gordon rushed 986 yards and 918 yards in his two seasons in Denver, scoring a combined 20 touchdowns rushing and receiving.

He didn’t find much of a market for himself as a free agent this offseason with the Ravens at one point making him an offer for one year for a bit less than $2 million, according to a source.

Gordon was the Broncos’ 1A back last season while rookie Javonte Williams was 1B. Those roles may be reversed this season. If so, there may be enough carries and yards to go around for both. Gordon rushed for 918 yards on 203 carries last season while Williams also had 203 carries and rushed for 903 yards.

Williams was asked if he was ready to become the 1A back this year but he deferred, perhaps because he knew the team was talking to Gordon about coming back.

"Yeah, I’ve been talking to Mel lately," Williams said Tuesday. "Just seeing how he was, how he’s been doing. But I mean whatever George (Paton) has planned, I’m ready to go. If I’m going to split carries or I’m a starter, no matter what it is, I’m just trying to win a Super Bowl."

Gordon and new Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson were 2011 teammates for the 11-3 Wisconsin Badgers. Gordon was a freshman third stringer to Montee Ball and James White while Wilson was a redshirted senior graduate transfer. Gordon rushed for 98 yards on 20 carries that season while Wilson threw 33 touchdown passes against just 4 interceptions in his lone season for the Badgers.

It is now known that Broncos general manager George Paton and Wilson discuss possible roster moves. It would be easy to assume Paton and Wilson discussed bringing back Gordon.

After news broke that Gordon was returning, Wilson tweeted: "25!! We got us a Stable! @Broncos Let's Ride!"

Bringing Gordon back means the Broncos would likely not be looking to select a running back in the middle rounds of the NFL Draft that will be held this weekend. With running back likely off the mid-round board, the Broncos’ primary positions of need going into the draft are tight end, edge rusher, offensive tackle and cornerback.

