DENVER — After nearly 3 ½ quarters of ultra-conservative, hard-fought, low-scoring football, the Broncos and Chicago Bears engaged in one of the most bizarre, exhilarating and heartbreaking finishes you’ll ever see.

The Chicago Bears beat the Broncos, 16-14, on Eddie Pineiro’s 54-yard field goal with 0:00 remaining.

The play was set up on a fourth-and-long completion from Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky to Allen Robinson, who went down just in time for Bears coach Matt Nagy to call a timeout with 1 second remaining.

Pineiro, the new mayor of Chicago after the Bears struggled mightily in their kicking game last season, was true from 54, setting off a wild visiting celebration.

For about 30 seconds there, it appeared the Broncos would be celebrating a wild finish. Vic Fangio had been storing up go-for-it guts for more than 40 years of coaching.

Expected to settle for an extra point kick that would tie his former Chicago Bears, 13-13 with 31 seconds remaining in regulation, Fangio went for the do-or-die, 2-point conversion not once but twice.

Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco connected with Emmanuel Sanders for the 2-point conversion and an improbable, 14-13 lead before more than 74,000 fans at Empower Field at Mile High.

During the go-ahead drive, Flacco had not one, but two fourth-down conversion completions to Courtland Sutton. The drive ended with Flacco throwing a 7-yard touchdown pass to Sanders that drew the Broncos within, 13-12.

Increduously, Fangio went for 2 points and the win. Only the Broncos received a delay of game penalty so instead of going for it from 7 yards out, Fangio called on kicker Brandon McManus to make a 38-yard extra point. He missed.

But the Bears were offside, so Fangio went for 2 points again, this time from the 1. This time Flacco hit Sanders for the go-ahead points. But the game was just getting started.

It’s not often a stadium crowd can pick out an offensive lineman.

Broncos fans let their left tackle Garett Bolles know they can see him and they didn’t like it.

Bolles was loudly booed by the home crowd after he was called for not one, not two, but three offensive holding penalties in a first half and one more that was decline in the second half as the Chicago Bears led the Broncos, 13-6, near the 2-minute warning of the fourth quarter.

Bolles led the NFL in holding calls each of the previous two years, according to NFLpenalties.com. He 9 holding penalties, with two declined, in each of the past two seasons.

Bolles, who was the Broncos' first-round draft pick, No. 20 overall, in 2017, was called for a fourth holding penalty early in the second but the call was declined.

It was hardly all Bolles' fault, though. The Broncos had a first-and-goal at the 4 opportunity that was wasted when Flacco was picked off for the first time this season. Flacco threw high to Sanders and Kyle Fuller intercepted.

Seven of the Broncos' first eight possessions reached Bears territory, yet Denver had just two Brandon McManus field goals to show for it.

The Broncos offense seemed to steal the Derek Carr game plan as quarterback Joe Flacco came out throwing quick pass after quick pass. There just wasn’t enough oomph behind them.

Flacco started 10 of 10 but for only 65 yards with his biggest pass play a third-and-long dump off to running back Phillip Lindsay, who cut and darted for 19 yards and a first down. At halftime, Flacco was a Carr-like 14 of 18, but for only 97 yards.

The Broncos only managed one Brandon McManus field goal in the first half, which they got after going 10 plays on their opening drive.

Luckily for the Broncos’ offense, the Bears were just as conservative with their running game. They did run the ball OK -- 153 yards on 29 carries -- but you can only score so many points running the ball in an NFL set up for the pass. All the conservative Bears could muster in the first half was two Brad Pineiro field goals.

In the third quarter the Bears put together an 80-yard drive that finished with a David Montgomery 1-yard touchdown plunge in which he barely hit the goal-line plane. The biggest plays in the drive were a 46-yard toss play to Cordarrelle Patterson, a receiver lined up as a tailback, and defensive holding call on Broncos' cornerback Chris Harris Jr. in the end zone.

Bronco Bits

Starting inside linebacker Todd Davis was held out one more game after practicing on a limited basis this week for the first time since suffering a partially torn calf two months ago. There’s a decent chance he will play next week at Green Bay. …

It was no surprise cornerback Bryce Callahan was inactive. He practiced even less than Davis this week. Callahan, who has yet to recover from the foot surgery he had last December, will be iffy for the game next week at Green Bay. …

With Davis and Callahan out, linebacker Corey Nelson and cornerback Isaac Yiadom started for a second straight game. …

The Broncos dressed River Cracraft, and not rookie Juwann Winfree, as their No. 4 receiver. Cracraft is also a backup punt returner and has more experience with all three receiver spots. …

Third-round rookie defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones made his NFL debut against the Bears while veteran defensive lineman Mike Purcell of Highlands Ranch was inactive.

