Converting goal-to-go opportunities into points is a good place to start.

DENVER — Welcome to the big-league hot seat, Nathaniel Hackett.

All in all, the Broncos’ first-time head coach seemed to stand strong amid the scorching criticism that came from his final-minute decision that offered two, do-or-die options: Go for it on fourth-and-5 and leave fate to the $296 million quarterback Russell Wilson, or attempt a 64-yard field goal at sea level with Brandon McManus.

The kick was wide left and the Hackett Honeymoon was finished after one game.

It says here Hackett will be better for the experience starting Sunday against the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High (kickoff 2:25 p.m.) providing he coaches up these 5 keys:

1. Finish goal-to-go

For all the gripes about Hackett’s ability to think clearly under pressure – this may be a good time to point out he graduated from college with a degree in neurobiology – he could have been bear-hugging his players in the final minutes had the Broncos not wasted three consecutive second-half possessions that reached goal-to-go opportunities. Instead of three touchdowns, the Broncos got 3 points.

2. Bolles handles Hughes

Jerry Hughes was a double-digit sack defensive end way back in 2013-14 for Buffalo, but not since. At 34, the Texans defensive end had a 2.0-sack game last week against the Indianapolis Colts. He rushes from the side of Broncos’ left tackle Garett Bolles.

3. Run it for Russ

Javonte Williams started the game with 3 carries for 32 yards. He only got 4 more carries for 11 yards the rest of the game as he turned into a screen receiver. The wide zone, though, needs its running plays to better help Wilson disguise his play-action passes. Wilson should also have a chance for deep-ball completions as the Texans start two rookies in their secondary, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and safety Jalen Pitre, even if they are first- and second-round draft picks.

4. Don’t bite on underneath routes

With safety Justin Simmons not playing, and inside linebacker Josey Jewell unlikely to play, the Denver defense will be challenged to communicate properly. Expect Texans quarterback Davis Mills to test the coverage of Broncos’ linebackers with tight end O.J. Howard and the safety tandem of Kareem Jackson and Caden Sterns with No. 1 receiver Brandin Cooks.

5. Call on Brandon McManus from 63 yards in

Yes, McManus nails them from 64 yards in practice where the Broncos’ facility is in altitude. But no matter what he says, Hackett should move in his end-of-game target line a tad until further notice.

