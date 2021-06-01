At cornerback position where three is not a crowd, Bryce Callahan is fourth cornerback in

Injury plagued veteran hopes a healthier diet will pay off in his seventh season after team added Darby, Fuller and Surtain at his position.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Bryce Callahan is a really good player but.

The Broncos’ veteran cornerback knows what follows the but.

“I’m tired of injuries more than anybody else,’’ Callahan said in a Zoom conference call Tuesday with the Denver media. “It’s something you can kind of control and you can’t control.’’

There doesn’t seem to be much Callahan could have done about the foot injury that forced him to miss 26 games the past three seasons, including 22 of 32 games in his two seasons with the Broncos. He’s a slightly built 5-foot-9, 188 pounds. Good as he is, his frame is not ideally suited for the physical punishment that comes with playing football. He has missed 42 games in six seasons.

Yet, Callahan – who did give the Broncos 10 games of outstanding cornerback last season – has taken as much control of his health as possible.

“I changed up my diet a lot,’’ he said. “I cut out some of the fast food every now and then. I’m trying to be more strict on my diet. Just all around be healthier.’’

With one year and a nonguaranteed $7.2 million left on his contract, the Broncos haven’t given up on Callahan.

“He’ll be out there somehow, someway,’’ said head coach Vic Fangio.

>>Video above: Klis & Tell: Broncos underway with OTAs, different approach vs. Chiefs

But the team isn’t relying on him, either, at least not without a substantial back-up plan.

In free agency, general manager George Paton’s two most expensive free-agent acquisitions were both cornerbacks, Ronald Darby ($10 million this year) and Kyle Fuller ($9.5 million). And then Paton tripled up on the cornerback upgrade by using his first-round draft pick, No. 9 overall, on Pat Surtain II, who will get a $12.61 million signing bonus.

As the Broncos tripled up on elite corners, did Callahan worry about his own job status?

“I wouldn’t use the word, ‘worry,’ I was more excited,’’ Callahan said. “Having more ballplayers on the field it’s going to give us more opportunities to make plays. Obviously, there’s always a competition with your job. I wasn’t worried. I know it’s a competition and I’m excited to play with those guys out there.”

