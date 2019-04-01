KUSA – Smile, Mr. B.

You’re going to have plenty of Broncos company when Pro Football Hall of Fame voters gather to discuss their 18 finalists for the class of 2019.

Pat Bowlen, the Broncos’ beloved owner, is a contributor finalist who will go straight to the “Yes” or “No” vote on Super Bowl LIII eve, February 2 in Atlanta.

He will be joined on the Hall of Fame finalist ballot by former Broncos safeties Steve Atwater and John Lynch and cornerback Champ Bailey, who made the cutdown Thursday from top 25 modern-era semifinalist round to the top 15 finalists.

Ty Law 2009 GETTY
Andre Goodman is congratulated by Ty Law and DJ Williams after his fourth quarter interception of Eli Manning during NFL action at Invesco Field at Mile High on November 26, 2009.
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Ty Law, who played the final seven games of his 15-year career that was spent mostly with the New England Patriots, is another top 15 modern-era finalist, as is former Boulder Fairview High School star Tony Boselli, who was a standout left tackle for Sam Pagano’s Boulder Fairview High School team.

“Hopefully, I do get in and I’ll have a lot of nice things to say about Mr. B,’’ Bailey said from a Georgia golf course.

Champ wasn’t exactly sweating his top 15 selection.

"You're informing me because I'm not paying attention right now,’’ he said in a phone call with 9NEWS. “I'm on the golf course tearing up grass.''

He was out with his two youngest sons Brayden and Jace.

So, how’s Champ's golf game?

"Terrible,'’ he said.

Bailey played the final 10 seasons of his 15-year career with the Broncos. His 12 Pro Bowls are the most ever for an NFL cornerback. He received four such honors in his first five seasons with Washington; then eight more after his 2004 trade to Broncos.

Bailey became a top 15 finalist in his first year of eligibility – hardly a surprise, especially when recalling his 2005-06 seasons when he combined for 19 interceptions and 401 return yards – including his 100-yard pick off Tom Brady in a second-round AFC playoff game at then Invesco Field at Mile High -- and three touchdowns.

“I would think I would have got this far but the process is the process,’’ Bailey said. “It’s out of my control. I wouldn’t have been totally surprised if I didn’t, but at the same time I know what I’ve done, and I know how I stack up against the rest. Now you just got to wait and let it happen.’’

Steve Atwater 1996 GETTY
Steve Atwater returns an interception during the Broncos 34-8 win over the New England Patriots at Foxboro Stadium in Foxboro, MA, on Nov. 17, 1996.
Al Bello/Allsport via Getty Images

Atwater played 10 seasons with the Broncos and one more with the Jets. He made eight Pro Bowls, all with the Broncos. It’s the second time he’s been a finalist, first since 2016.

Atwater found out about his top 15 selection like everybody else – while watching the selection show on TV.

“I was in the other room and I heard they were talking about me,’’ he said. “I went in and they were talking about Ty Law and other guys. It was good stuff, man. I’m happy, very happy.

“Hoping me and Mr. B can go in and John Lynch and Champ Bailey. Have they called Meck, yet?’’

Nope, they never did. In the biggest snub of the evening, Broncos’ outside/inside linebacker and defensive lineman Karl Mecklenburg did not make the final 15 in his final year of modern-era eligibility. A top 25 semifinalist eight consecutive years, Mecklenburg never made it to the finals. He now moves to the pool of senior candidates, where he will join the likes of Randy Gradishar, Louis Wright and Tom Jackson.

John Lynch afc championship 2005 GETTY
John Lynch lines up on defense against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the AFC Championship Game on January 22, 2006 in Denver, Colorado.
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Lynch, a safety who played 11 years for Tampa Bay and four with the Broncos, is a modern-era finalist for a sixth consecutive year.

Now the San Francisco 49ers general manager, Lynch made four Pro Bowls in his four seasons in Denver and is in the Broncos’ Ring of Fame.

Bowlen, who has been dealing with Alzheimer’s disease, and former Dallas Cowboys scout Gil Brandt are the two contributor finalists while former Kansas City Chiefs safety Johnny Robinson is the senior nominee.

Besides Atwater, Bailey, Boselli, Law and Lynch, the other 10 modern-era finalists are tight end Tony Gonzalez, safety Ed Reed, receiver Isaac Bruce, running back Edgerrin James, guards Steve Hutchinson and Alan Faneca, center Kevin Mawae, defensive lineman Richard Seymour and head coaches Don Coryell and Tom Flores. 

PHOTOS | Champ Bailey: Broncos Legend
01 / 35
Dec 11, 2011; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey (24) comes out to the field before the game against the Chicago Bears at Sports Authority Field. The Broncos defeated the Bears 13-10. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
02 / 35
Oct 3, 1998; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Champ Bailey (4) in action against the LSU Fighting Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Network
03 / 35
Feb 2, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) runs the ball against Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey (24) during the first half in Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
04 / 35
Jan 29, 2014; Jersey City, NJ, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey (24) during a press conference for Super Bowl XLVIII at Hyatt Regency. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
05 / 35
Jan 28, 2014; Newark, NJ, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey (24) is interviewed during Media Day for Super Bowl XLIII at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
06 / 35
Jan 12, 2014; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey (24) against the San Diego Chargers during the 2013 AFC divisional playoff football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
07 / 35
Dec 22, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey (24) warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Campbell-USA TODAY Sports
08 / 35
Dec 22, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey (24) warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Campbell-USA TODAY Sports
09 / 35
Nov 22, 1997; Oxford, MS, USA; FILE PHOTO; Georgia Bulldogs running back Champ Bailey (4) in action against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught- Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
10 / 35
Unknown date 1998; Athens, Ga, USA; FILE PHOTO; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Champ Bailey (4) on the field at Stanford Stadium during the 1998 season. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
11 / 35
Nov 22, 1997; Oxford, MS, USA; FILE PHOTO; Georgia Bulldogs running back Champ Bailey (4) in action against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught- Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
12 / 35
Oct 13, 2013; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey (24) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports
13 / 35
Jan 12, 2013; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey (24) lines up during the first quarter of the AFC divisional round playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Sports Authority Field. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports
14 / 35
Dec 6, 2012; Oakland, CA, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey (24) defends against Oakland Raiders wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (85) during the fourth quarter at O.co Coliseum. The Broncos defeated the Raiders 26-13. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
15 / 35
August 26 2012; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) and running back Knowshon Moreno (27) greet defensive back Champ Bailey (24) before the start of the preseason game game against the at Sports Authority Field. The 49ers defeated the Broncos 29-24. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
16 / 35
April 16 2012; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey (24) speaks to the media during a press conference held at Broncos headquarters. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
17 / 35
Nov 27, 2011; San Diego, CA, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey (24) in overtime against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
18 / 35
Oct 30, 2011; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey (24) enters the field before the start of the game against the Detroit Lions at Sports Authority Field. The Lions defeated the Broncos 45-10. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
19 / 35
July 28, 2011; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey (24) signs autographs for fans at the end of training camp at the Broncos Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
20 / 35
Sept 26, 2010; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey (24) during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Invesco Field. The Colts defeated the Broncos 27-13. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
21 / 35
Jan 31, 2010; Miami, FL, USA; AFC defensive back Champ Bailey (24) of the Denver Broncos runs with the ball after a turnover during the third quarter of the 2010 Pro Bowl at Sun Life Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
22 / 35
Oct 11, 2009; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey (24) reacts after knocking down a catch by New England Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker (83) at Invesco Field. The Broncos beat the Patriots 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
23 / 35
Oct 11, 2009; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey (24) reacts after a fumble recovery by defensive end Elvis Dumervil (92) (not pictured) against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter at Invesco Field. The Broncos beat the Patriots 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
24 / 35
Feb 8, 2008; Kapolei, HI, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey (24), left, and safety John Lynch (47) pose with hula dancers Kelsey Campbell, left, and Aureuna Tseu during AFC photo day at the J.W. Marriott Ihilani Resort & Spa at Ko Olina. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
25 / 35
September 20, 2009; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey (24) warms up before the start of the of game against the Cleveland Browns at Invesco Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
26 / 35
Aug 6, 2006; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos safety (47) John Lynch and cornerback (24) Champ Bailey come off the field during training camp at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Byron Hetzler-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c Byron Hetzler
27 / 35
Dec 13, 2007; Houston Station, TX, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey (24) against the Houston Texans in the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
28 / 35
Dec. 3, 2006; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback (24) Champ Bailey prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Seattle defeated Denver 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports � 2006 Mark J. Rebilas
29 / 35
Nov 12, 2006 Oakland, CA, USA: Denver Broncos cornerback (24) Champ Bailey breaks up a pass intended for Oakland Raiders wide receiver (18) Randy Moss during the 2nd quarter at McAfee Coliseum in Oakland, CA. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 Kyle Terada
30 / 35
Jan 14, 2006; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback (24) Champ Bailey intercepts the ball against New England Patriots receiver (80) Troy Brown during AFC Divisional Playoff game at Invesco Field at Mile High. The Broncos beat the Patriots 27-13. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Matthew Emmons- USA TODAY Sports Copyright � 2005 Matthew Emmons
31 / 35
Oct 15, 2006, Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback (24) Champ Bailey is congratulated by safety (47) John Lynch after making an interception against the Oakland Raiders at Invesco Field at Mile High. Denver defeated Oakland 13-3. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
32 / 35
Dec 24, 2006; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback (24) Champ Bailey returns an interception in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Invesco Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Byron Hetzler-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 Byron Hetzler
33 / 35
Oct 9, 2006; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback (24) Champ Bailey intercepts a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver (84) Clarence Moore in the second quarter at Invesco Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Byron Hetzler-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 Byron Hetzler
34 / 35
Nov. 24, 2005; Irving, Texas USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback (11) Drew Bledsoe is hit by Denver Broncos cornerback (24) Champ Bailey as he throws a pass during the 2nd quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Texas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright 2005 Tim Heitman
35 / 35
Oct 9, 2006; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback (24) Champ Bailey is congratulated by cornerback (27) Darrent Williams after incepting a pass in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Invesco Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Byron Hetzler-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 Byron Hetzler