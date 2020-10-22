Chiefs win streak against Broncos has gone on so long, Mahomes and Lock were throwing TDs in college when it started

The QBs meet for second time Sunday as Broncos try to snap 9-game skid against defending AFC West champs.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Chiefs wining streak against the Broncos has gone on so long, Patrick Mahomes was a sophomore at Texas Tech when it started.

The Broncos losing streak against the Chiefs has gone on so long, Drew Lock was a freshman at Missouri, a Kansas City-area native through and through when it began.

The first of 9 consecutive Kansas City Chiefs wins against the Broncos was on November 15, 2015 when Peyton Manning was benched after completing just 5 of 20 and throwing 4 interceptions in a 29-13 loss.

The day before, Mahomes completed 33 of 42 for 42 for 384 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions to lead the Texas Tech Red Raiders past Dalton Risner’s Kansas State Wildcats, 59-44. That same day, Lock completed 19 of 28 for 244 yards with a touchdown and interception to lead Missouri past Brigham Young, 20-16.

Oblivious to the streak, or skid, depending perspective, Lock at least is fully aware of the run now.

“I probably had it told to me three or four times today and we don’t even get to be around each other because we’re doing all of the virtual stuff,’’ Lock said in his Zoom media call Wednesday. “You hear it through virtual meetings, and it’s being said. It’d be nice to maybe snap that streak, but yes, it’s definitely a known thing. We’re excited to be given that opportunity to be able to stop that.”

Lock and Mahomes squared in win No. 9 of the Chiefs streak against the Broncos. It wasn’t a very competitive game as the Chiefs whipped the Broncos, 23-3 in a game played mostly in a driving snowstorm last December at Arrowhead Stadium.

That was a ruined homecoming for Lock, who grew up in the Kansas City suburb of Lee’s Summit, Mo. And then played four years for the University of Missouri.