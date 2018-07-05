KUSA – It pays to be first.

It pays big-time to be first.

Based on the formula the NFL has devised for each of its draft picks, here is what the Broncos’ top three draft picks can expect with their first NFL contracts:

Bradley Chubb, No. 5 overall pick, first round: 4 years, $27.271 million total value, including a $17.914 million signing bonus.

Courtland Sutton, No. 40 overall pick, second round: 4 years, $6.842 million total, including a $3.056 million signing bonus.

Dec 20, 2017; Frisco, TX, United States; Southern Methodist Mustangs wide receiver Courtland Sutton (16) cannot catch a pass in the first quarter against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the 2017 Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium.

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Royce Freeman, No. 71 overall pick, third round: 4 years, $4.011 million, including a $997,020 signing bonus.

So Chubb, a 4-3 defensive end at North Carolina State who will be converted to outside linebacker in the Broncos’ 3-4 defense, will draw a $14.86 million greater signing bonus as the Broncos’ first pick than second-pick Sutton and $16.92 million more than third-pick Freeman.

Mar 1, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Royce Freeman speaks to the media during the 2018 NFL Combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center.

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

No doubt, it pays to be first.

The Broncos hope to have most, if not all, of their draft picks signed by the time rookies report Thursday for their minicamp.

Follow @MikeKlis

© 2018 KUSA