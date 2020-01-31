CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The home was so immaculately kept, not even a glass for water was left in the sink.

The countertops shined. The furniture was polished. The table basket, ornaments, candles, plants, pictures and light fixtures were positioned just so. The wood floors had nary a scuff.

This is where Linda Embree -- all elegance, poise and confidence -- nurtured the beginnings of the Embree Bowl. Others may refer to the Big Game on Sunday as the Super Bowl.

“I’m just going to be a nervous wreck,’’ Linda Embree said this week as she sat with perfect posture on her living room sofa. “I’ve been nervous this week. I just know it’s coming. I’ll be nervous but I’ll be happy with whatever the results are.’’

Linda Embree's son and two grandsons are coaching in this year's Super Bowl.

Jon Embree, who grew up in Centennial and graduated from Cherry Creek High School and the University of Colorado, is the 49ers’ tight ends coach.

His son Taylor, who grew up in Denver, is a 49ers offensive assistant.

Another one of Jon’s sons, Connor Embree, spent most of his youth in the Boulder-area and is a defensive assistant for the Kansas City Chiefs.

They are in Miami for Super Bowl LIV that will kickoff around 4:40 p.m. MST Sunday.

So who is Linda Embree, Jon’s mom and Nana to Taylor and Connor, rooting for?

“I have to start with Jon,’’ she said. “My son Jon and then as the game progresses I’ll just roll with the flow. I’m happy for both of them.’’

Niether Jon nor Connor was surprised.

“It’s not really house divided,’’ Connor said Wednesday morning during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV media session. “It’s all been versus me right now. But like I’ve been saying, I’m the middle child. I’ve been growing up with that my whole life. So it’s pretty much me versus them.”

“Well, I figured she’d pick me,’’ Jon said with a laugh during the 49ers’ media session Wednesday evening. (The 49ers didn’t make Taylor available after Monday’s Super Bowl media extravaganza.) “I was hoping she would, I guess. But again at the end of the day, we have someone in the house is going to have one (a Super Bowl ring) and hopefully, they’ll get a lot more opportunities at it.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, right, watches from the sideline with assistant coach Jon Embree during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

“They’re on their way up. I’m probably in the fourth quarter of my career so I don’t know how much time left with that but they’ll have more opportunities and hopefully, they’ll be able to do this more often.”

To have three family members coaching in the Super Bowl may be unprecedented.

“I don’t know what the odds are but I know they have to be pretty slim,” Connor said.

To have three coaches from the same family working both sides of the field has to be a Super Bowl first. It’s so rare the NFL couldn’t confirm whether this has happened before.

“No, it’s not a distraction at all,’’ Jon said. “I’ve tried to embrace it. It’s been very rewarding. I’m happy for my kids that they get an opportunity to have a shot at this so early in their career. It’s taken me 30-something years to finally get a chance.’’

The three Embrees had dinner Wednesday night. The conversation may have been guarded but family bond time has no opponent.

“That’s not going to change,’’ Jon said. “The conversation changes. But us communicating and everything that’s not going to change. At the end of the day it’s a game and again it’s an opportunity for us to be on the biggest stage in something we do and share it all as a family.”

The rest of Team Embree – Natalyn, Jon’s wife and Taylor and Connor’s mom; Sean Embree, Jon’s brother and a pretty good football player himself at Colorado; Hannah Embree, Taylor and Connor’s sister; and Nana Linda Embree -- was to arrive in Miami on Thursday and Friday.

“It’s the biggest football game of the year,’’ Linda said. “And everybody gets excited for it. Even if they weren’t playing against each other, I’d still be excited about the Super Bowl. I love football. I love good games. And I know this will be the best game of the year. And every fan has waited for it. And I’m one of those fans.”

What’s certain about Super Bowl LIV is an Embree will have his stamp on it.

“As my oldest son said, we know somebody in the house is going to have a Super Bowl ring,’’ Jon said.

