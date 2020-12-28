Klis: Maybe, what Jeudy needs is the fear of Saban

Don't coddle the first-round pick after his drop-filled performance Sunday. Instead ask, What would Peyton do?

ENGLEWOOD, Colo — After each critical drop, Jerry Jeudy displayed the appropriate measure of disgust.

He slammed his helmet. Good mouth readers, or even bad ones, could have picked up a swear word or three. He’d shake his head, then drop it through those hands that had betrayed him.

Maybe, because Jeudy exhibited so much self-loathing, his quarterback and head coach are addressed his humiliation by trying to encourage him. Lock took the best friend approach.

"I told him that you're one of the most talented guys I've ever been around and you're one of the most talented guys in this league," Lock said after Jeudy had five drops in the Broncos’ 19-16 loss Sunday to the Los Angeles Chargers. "You're going to play for a really long time and you're going to have days like this because of how good you are and how many chances you're going to get to go out and catch the ball, you have to let it go."

Fangio, who can be icy, took the Uncle Vic approach to Jeudy’s misery, at least publicly.

"Jerry has proven that he has good hands," Fangio said Monday in his weekly day-after-game Zoom media conference. "Now obviously, that wasn't evident yesterday, so it's not a question whether he can catch or not. He's just got to get back to the basics of focusing a little bit more, make sure he has it and not let anything distract him through the process of catching the ball.

"Catching the ball is job No. 1 and then running after the catch is job No. 2. He's proven he has good hands, which I think is different than some guys that you know that have inconsistent hands and are always going to be a 50-50 catcher throughout their career. He can catch—he's proven that—and he just has to do a better job of focusing."

Proven he has good hands? Jeudy started dropping balls from the second day of training camp.

But the first instinct is to support him. Pat him on the back. You’ll catch ‘em next time, Jer. This receiver nightmare, though, was a fair time to wonder: What would Peyton do? Wouldn’t former Colts and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, no later than after drop three, walk up to Jeudy and shout, “Catch the (bleeping) ball!” Or even, if it got to drop five, tell his coach, in front of all his teammates to hear, “Get this guy out of here!?”

Perhaps, fearing the wrath of Peyton is a big reason why his teammates played so well for him. The Colts and Broncos weren’t 12-4 every year on Manning’s passing alone. The combination of Manning’s passing and edgy leadership might explain it, though.

In the final game of the Broncos’ 2015 season, coach Gary Kubiak pulled quarterback Brock Osweiler in favor of Manning in the second half even though Osweiler was playing well. Osweiler’s teammates, though, were fumbling around, seemingly unfocused and Kubiak essentially laid blame for their poor play on their quarterback.

Good guy Brock, who at that time could throw route-tree circles around the noodle-armed Manning, was benched. Manning was in. And sure enough, the offense perked up. The rest of that game and final month of that 2015 season is Super Bowl 50 history.

Jeudy shouldn’t be coddled because he’s a first-round draft pick who had a bad day. He played three years of college ball for Nick Saban. Can you imagine Saban's coaching temper the sideline after drop two, much less five?

Jeudy can take tough coaching. It’s not OK. Jeudy himself said it's unacceptable. Then get on that Jugs machine morning, noon and night this week. And catch the (bleeping) ball.

