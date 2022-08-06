Condoleezza Rice joins Broncos' new ownership group

The former U.S. secretary of state moved with her family to Denver when she was 12 and earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Denver.

DENVER — Condoleezza Rice, who served as President George W. Bush's secretary of state from 2005-2009, has joined the Broncos' new ownership group.

Rob Walton, who bought the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion last month pending expected approval from NFL owners, announced Rice's addition Monday morning.

Rice joins Mellody Hobson as the second prominent Black woman to join the Broncos' new ownership group. Rob Walton is the controlling owner with his son-in-law Greg Penner expected to be in charge of the team on a day-to-day basis, along with Walton's daughter, Carrie Walton-Penner.

Hobson, 53, is chairwoman of Starbucks and co-CEO of Ariel Investments. She is also married to Star Wars creator George Lucas.

Rice, 67, moved with her family to Denver when she was 12 years old. She graduated from St, Mary's Academy, an all-girls Catholic high school, then received her bachelor's degree cum laude and Ph.D. in political science from the University of Denver.

Rice first joined Bush's cabinet as National Security Advisor for the President's first term from 2001-05, then replaced Colin Powell as Secretary of State for Bush's second term.

Broncos' outgoing CEO and president Joe Ellis is George W. Bush's first cousin.

She is currently the director of the Hoover Institution on War, Revolution and Peace at Stanford University.

NFL ownership is expected to hold a special meeting next month to vote on the Walton-Penner group as the league's new owners. Rob Walton is the oldest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton. His brother Bud's oldest daughter, Alice Walton, is married to Stan Kroenke, owner of the NFL Los Angeles Rams, NHL Colorado Avalanche and NBA Denver Nuggets.

Rob Walton released a statement announcing Rice's addition:

“We’re pleased to welcome former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to our ownership group. A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic and corporate leader, Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better. She is the daughter of a football coach and served on the inaugural College Football Playoff Committee. She moved to Denver with her family when she was 12 years old and went on to attend the University of Denver for both college and graduate school. Her unique experience and extraordinary judgment will be a great benefit to our group and the Broncos organization.”

