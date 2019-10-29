ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For the second time in his last two seasons with the Broncos, linebacker Corey Nelson has suffered a season-ending torn biceps injury.

Nelson suffered his latest injury Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts when he played 19 special teams snaps. He began the season as the Broncos' starting inside linebacker in relief of the injured Todd Davis. Nelson played little at linebacker after Davis returned in game 3 at Green Bay and Alexander Johnson came on in game 5 at the other inside linebacker spot.

Nelson was a Broncos' 7th-round round draft pick out of Oklahoma in 2014 and he stayed until suffering torn biceps five games into his fourth season of 2017. He then bounced around, spending time with Philadelphia, Atlanta and Tampa Bay before winding up back with the Broncos prior to the start of the season.

