KUSA – The Broncos will bring receiver Corey “Philly” Brown in for a physical examination on Friday morning, league sources told 9NEWS.
If he checks out, the expectation is he will be wearing a Broncos practice jersey when the team holds its first training camp practice Saturday.
Brown, 26, played three seasons for the Carolina Panthers from 2014-16, catching a combined 79 passes for 1,019 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had a 79-yard punt return for Carolina in 2014.
While playing for Carolina in Super Bowl 50 against the Broncos, Brown caught four passes for a team-high 80 yards in a 24-10 loss.
Brown signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills last year but spent just one week on their roster during the regular season and didn’t play in a game.
Brown was undrafted out of Ohio State, where he played with Broncos’ starting cornerback Bradley Roby and tight end Jeff Heuerman.
The Broncos have a need at the receiver position after Carlos Henderson and Jimmy Williams were placed on the Reserve/Did Not Report list Wednesday. One roster opening was filled by rookie Mark Chapman and the Broncos apparently hope to fill the other vacancy with the veteran Brown.