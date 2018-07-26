KUSA – The Broncos will bring receiver Corey “Philly” Brown in for a physical examination on Friday morning, league sources told 9NEWS.

If he checks out, the expectation is he will be wearing a Broncos practice jersey when the team holds its first training camp practice Saturday.

Brown, 26, played three seasons for the Carolina Panthers from 2014-16, catching a combined 79 passes for 1,019 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had a 79-yard punt return for Carolina in 2014.

PHOTOS | Corey Brown Through the Years
01 / 31
Cam Newton dances as he celebrates his second quarter touchdown with running back Jonathan Stewart (28) and wide receiver Corey Brown (10) against the Denver Broncos. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
02 / 31
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates after throwing a touchdown to wide receiver Corey Brown (10) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
03 / 31
Corey Brown (10) catches the ball as Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Nolan Carroll (23) and free safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) defend in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
04 / 31
Corey Brown (10) catches the ball as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Greg Toler (28) defends in overtime. The Panthers defeated the Colts in overtime 29-26 at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
05 / 31
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Corey Brown (10) scores a touchdown during the second half of the game at Bank of America Stadium. Panthers win 24-17. Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
06 / 31
Corey Brown (10) catches touchdown pass against New York Giants cornerback Trumaine McBride (38) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Credit: Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports
07 / 31
Corey Brown (10) dives but comes up a yard short of the pylon against New York Giants corner back Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (41) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
08 / 31
Corey Brown (10) catches a touchdown as Green Bay Packers cornerback Demetri Goodson (39) defends in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
09 / 31
Cam Newton (1) celebrates after throwing a touchdown to wide receiver Corey Brown (10) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
10 / 31
Snoop Dogg (left) poses for a photo with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Corey Brown (10) in a press conference prior to Super Bowl 50 at San Jose Convention Center. Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
11 / 31
Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) tackles Carolina Panthers wide receiver Corey Brown (10) by the face mask during the second quarter in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
12 / 31
Corey Brown (10) runs for a touchdown against Arizona Cardinals free safety Rashad Johnson (26) during the first quarter in the NFC Championship football game at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
13 / 31
USA TODAY Sports
14 / 31
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Corey Brown (10) runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Championship football game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
15 / 31
Corey Brown (10) reacts after a catch against Arizona Cardinals strong safety Tony Jefferson (22) during the first quarter in the NFC Championship football game at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
16 / 31
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Corey Brown (10) makes a catch at Carolina Panthers practice fields. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
17 / 31
Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) prepares to tackle Carolina Panthers wide receiver Corey Brown (10) in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
18 / 31
Corey Brown (10) catches a pass while defended by Denver Broncos strong safety T.J. Ward (43) during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
19 / 31
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Corey Brown (10) makes a catch for a long gain in the third quarter in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports
20 / 31
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Corey Brown (10) makes a catch against Denver Broncos strong safety T.J. Ward (43) during the third quarter in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
21 / 31
Corey Brown (10) catches a pass against Denver Broncos strong safety T.J. Ward (43) and cornerback Aqib Talib (21) during the third quarter in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
22 / 31
Corey Brown (10) catches a pass against Denver Broncos strong safety T.J. Ward (43) and cornerback Aqib Talib (21) in the third quarter in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
23 / 31
Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) grabs the face mask of Carolina Panthers wide receiver Corey Brown (10) in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports
24 / 31
Corey Brown (10) reacts after a face masksk penalty by Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (not pictured) during the second quarter in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
25 / 31
Corey Brown (10) reacts after a face masksk penalty by Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (not pictured) during the second quarter in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
26 / 31
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Corey Brown (10) with the ball as San Diego Chargers inside linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) defends in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
27 / 31
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Corey Brown (10) reacts after missing a pass in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium. The Falcons defeated the Panthers 33-16. Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
28 / 31
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Corey Brown (10) rushes against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Lamarcus Joyner (20) during a NFL football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
29 / 31
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Corey Brown (10) against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 21-20. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
30 / 31
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Corey Brown (10) catches a pass while Minnesota Vikings cornerback Captain Munnerlyn (24) defends during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
31 / 31
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Corey Brown (10) carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

While playing for Carolina in Super Bowl 50 against the Broncos, Brown caught four passes for a team-high 80 yards in a 24-10 loss.

Brown signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills last year but spent just one week on their roster during the regular season and didn’t play in a game.

Brown was undrafted out of Ohio State, where he played with Broncos’ starting cornerback Bradley Roby and tight end Jeff Heuerman.

The Broncos have a need at the receiver position after Carlos Henderson and Jimmy Williams were placed on the Reserve/Did Not Report list Wednesday. One roster opening was filled by rookie Mark Chapman and the Broncos apparently hope to fill the other vacancy with the veteran Brown.

Corey Brown super bowl L
Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports
© 2018 KUSA-TV