Bronco notes: Courtland is leaner, stronger - and looks to be better

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — If the Broncos had a goal for Courtland Sutton, it would be 2019.

He doesn’t say it’s a goal and he probably wouldn’t even settle for his 2019 production of 72 catches for 1,112 yards and 6 touchdowns as his summit.

But after tearing his ACL in the first half of the only game he played in 2020, Sutton has not been able to repeat his 2019 season, which was his second in the NFL.

He had 58 catches for 776 yards and 2 touchdowns in his comeback season of 2021 and did better in 2022, compiling 64 catches for 829 yards and 2 touchdowns.

But the goal for 2023 is more catches, more yards and more touchdowns. Maybe even more than 2019.

To get there he altered his offseason routine.

“Yeah, a little bit of this, a little bit of that,’’ Sutton said before crediting a former coach for oft-uttering Einstein’s famed definition of insanity. “I had a little routine I used to do and wasn’t seeing the results I wanted to see so I changed up a little bit and I’ve been seeing some changes. My body feels good, mind feels good. Everything feels good.”

The results have been on display the last couple days in training camp, particularly Wednesday when he outdueled Pat Surtain II to snag a 30-yard pass from Russell Wilson during an 11 on 11 team drill.

“Today, Courtland had a fantastic practice,’’ said coach Sean Payton.

So what were Sutton’s changes? Only the best of everything.

“I definitely cut a little weight,’’ he said. “I wanted to get stronger this offseason, my legs, uppoer body and everything. Coach Dan (Dalrymple) has done a great job of working with me. Other strength guys have done a great job working with me, make sure that – I was able to put the weight on, turn it into muscle and the lean back down.

Field conditions

The reports from Arizona are State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., where the Broncos play the Cardinals in their first preseason game Friday night (9 NEWS with pregame at 7 p.m.) is not in good shape. That’s not changing Payton’s mind about playing his starters in the preseason opener.

“We’ll go out ahead of the game and figure out what shoes,’’ he said. “They had trouble with the Super Bowl there, I don’t know if it’s the same field, I know they’ve practiced there all during training camp.

“My experience with that field is it’s always been a fast, firm track. It may not always be green because they’re always getting so much work on it but it’s always been a good, firm surface that you can run on.

“But we’ll pay attention to it when we get there and if we have to change what we’re wearing then that’s part of the deal.”

Randy and Clark

The Broncos’ edge-rush tandem of Randy Gregory and Frank Clark seem to be on a pitch count during training camp but Payton said that’s by design.

“They’re just rotating in,’’ Payton said. “We’ve got a number of outside backers that are all getting reps. So we’ve got a rotation going. Those guys will play Friday as well.”

Bronco Bits

Payton confirmed a 9NEWS report on the injury starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey suffered during a 9-on-7 drill Thursday: “With him, it’s a knee sprain. We will keep you abreast, but it’s all good.” ...

The Broncos worked out receivers Ra'ShaunHenry and J.J. Koski on Wednesday. ...

The Broncos are 9-1 in their last 10 preseason openers. …

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has not played in a preseason game since 2019. In game 3 that preseason, he completed 6 of 9 for 73 yards to lead Seattle to two touchdowns in three drives against the Chargers in a 23-15 win. …

The Broncos have held 9 training camp practices with up to 3,000 fans in attendance so far this year. There are three remaining in front of fans – next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with all practices starting at 10 a.m. The Broncos have not yet announced whether any of their joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, Aug. 23 and/or Thursday, Aug. 24 will be open to fan viewing.