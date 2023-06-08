Broncos notes: Sutton turns trade reports into positive

Bolles said last year's critics of QB Wilson are going to "eat crow" in 2023.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Given time to reflect, Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton displayed growth and maturity Thursday in his first comprehensive response to the trade reports he heard about himself earlier in the offseason.

"It’s flattering that other teams see me as a guy that can come in and be a guy for them," Sutton said following the Broncos’ 10th and final practice.

Indeed, there are two ways to look at any trade – one, that another team wants you; two, that your own team is willing to part with you. As it turned out, a trade didn’t happen.

"I love that I am here," Sutton said. "This is where you guys know I want to be at. It’s home. I want to continue to build and we’re aspiring to get to. Coach (Sean) Payton coming in, bringing the coaches that he brought in, bringing the guys that he’s brought in, and everybody’s bought in and is ready to take this thing to the next level."

Three months ago, when Sutton first heard he was on the trading block, he seemed hurt as he tweeted: "I just want to be where I’m wanted and appreciated."

That tweet has since been deleted. By late-March, Broncos head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton each said Sutton and his receiver teammate Jerry Jeudy, who was also the subject of trade reports, were not going to be dealt. They added it was other teams calling the Broncos about the top two receivers, and not the Broncos shopping them.

From all Russ to eating crow

At this time last year, the Broncos were all about the hype and excitement of new quarterback Russell Wilson. The team then went 5-12, fired its head coach Nathaniel Hackett, replaced him with Payton, and this year there’s more buzz about the possibility of the Broncos snapping their six-year skid of losing records than about Wilson, who finished 27th in passer rating last year.

"We haven’t showcased the way we know we’re capable of with the talent we have on our team," Sutton said. "We haven’t showcased and put forth all the things that we feel we’re able to do. Everybody’s taking this as another opportunity to go out there and put forth their best foot and showcase what we know the Denver Broncos are and what we stand for.

"It’s nice to have a fresh start. Everybody’s going to ’be starting the season 0-0 and we’re rolling into training camp with the mindset we’re going to be the best version of ourselves that we can be so we can go out there and have success on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, Wednesdays, Tuesdays, all the days."

Left tackle Garett Bolles, hungry after missing the final 12 games last season with a broken leg, is ready to help his quarterback gain a measure of retribution this year.

"You guys write the stories, so the fire goes with the way you guys write," Bolles said. "That's just reality. But we knew who he was as a person. I have known him personally. I love him. He was one of the greatest quarterbacks in the game the last ten years. Stats don't lie.

"Just because a guy has one rough season doesn't dictate the type of guy he is. I was angry with everything that came out. I take it very personal when people talk about him because nobody knows him like I do. When you put your heart on the line, and things go wrong, you look like the bad guy. He's not. He's a great dude. He works his butt off. I am ready for it to go away, and when it goes, everyone’s going to eat crow."

Jeudy praise

Payton likes what he sees in Jeudy, another receiver the Broncos kept instead of traded.

"He’s explosive," Payton said. "He’s got extremely loose hips, which allows him to transition well. … I enjoy working with him. I told him, ‘Hey, I’m going to be on you and we’re going to get the most out of you.’ He’s continued to get stronger. Couple times, he’s catching the ball with his pinkies together instead of his thumbs together. We’ll correct some of that, but he’s someone that certainly will be a big part of what we do."

Alex and the Jewell

It took a while for Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell to pair up at inside linebacker last year but when they did the Broncos had two of the best in the game. By season’s end, the duo developed a symbiotic relationship.

"We can do a wink and a nod and he knows when to go and I know when to switch it," Jewell said. "It’s fun to understand each other’s brains and when we’re going to do things."

Gambling policy

There are two big rules to the NFL’s gambling policy for players. One, they can never bet anything NFL-related. Two, they can’t bet on other sports while at the team’s practice facilities, stadium, charter flight, hotel room or on company time. But because players continue to get caught violating these rules, the NFL is stepping up its educational tools on its gambling policy.

"We got a packet from the league," Payton said. "Obviously, when policies change, it’s our job to educate. (Compliance boss) Mark Thewes was awesome. We’re professional teachers. The packet we received, we looked at it, studied it closely and then we presented it in our own PowerPoint.

"I probably had 20 minutes on it to really make sure everyone has it. If you’re a teacher and half your class get a D, you better look at yourself. It’s not the policy, but it’s the implementation, the understanding, and the educating of the policy.

"I presented a week and a half ago, and now someone officially will present it. Hopefully, it won’t be from that eight-page handout we received because that was more confusing after I read it than it was before I looked at it. I think we’re all on the same page."