COVID impact on 2022 draft class: Larger and older group could benefit Broncos

A Broncos trade up to the first round is unlikely. A trade up from No. 64 to higher in the second round is more likely.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — COVID has made this a double-redshirt draft class.

Also a draft class with greater disparity between prospects.

Because college football gave its players the option to do over their 2020 COVID season, there are, for example, quarterback prospects ranging from Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, who didn’t have his breakout college season until his fifth redshirt senior year and turns 24 in June, to North Carolina’s Sam Howell, who came out as a true junior and will be 21 until a week into the NFL regular season.

“We commented on that when we started these meetings, there’s more 25-year-old players or 23, 24 – it’s an older class,’’ Broncos general manager George Paton said at the team’s pre-draft press conference Friday morning at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse. “If they’re a good player – obviously you’d like them younger but you’re still going to take the guy. It hasn’t changed our evaluation process.

“More guys to evaluate, probably. I think it will be a deeper, later-round class than it was last year. The (undrafted college) free-agent class will be a lot deeper. Last year’s free-agent class, I think we were done in about 5 minutes. It just wasn’t as deep. So I expect it to be a deeper class in the later rounds and free agency.”

Which is good for the Broncos because they have zero picks among the top 63 picks but then they have 9 draft selections from No. 64 in the second round through No. 234 in the seventh.

“We did anticipate that, too,’’ said assistant GM Darren Mougey. “After last year’s class being smaller knowing it was almost going to be like a double class this year, we had talks after the draft last year -- myself, George, (Brian) Stark, our entire staff -- how should we address this?

“We had Roman Phifer early in the season do some preseason stuff with us and then we sent him out exclusively out of the road all fall just to get an extra set of eyes. Because the class was bigger this year. There was more draft prospects in this. And we feel really good about that plan. We had some in-house guys get out, too.

“We had a lot of eyes out there, we wrote a lot of players this fall. I was looking the other day we had nine reports on one player. So we feel good about our plan and we feel good about where we’re at today.”

Other draft-related topics discussed during the Broncos press conference Friday:

*John Elway.

Mougey started with the Broncos as a scouting intern in 2012, so he worked along with Elway the general manager through nine drafts. Mougey is now working his second draft with Paton – as Paton’s right-hand man. Elway has served as a senior analyst/consultant to the Broncos’ draft the past two years.

Mougey was asked if he could compare how Elway and Paton handled the draft process.

“I’m not going to get into comparing John and George and the process and the differences because really there’s more similarities than there are differences,’’ Mougey said. “I just feel very fortunate to have worked with both. John gave me an opportunity in this league. He hired me. And then George promoted me this past year and given me a great opportunity to learn under him.

“But I’ve learned so much from both. I just feel fortunate to have been around both and continue to be around both. George said it earlier, John is here now. He’s in the draft meetings. I still have great conversations in between meetings with John, bounce ideas off.”

Paton then interjected: “He has a better arm than I do.’’

*Trading up from No. 64.

Paton said don’t expect a move up to the first round – which would be a minimum 32-spot leap. Such a deal would cost too many draft picks.

“It’s going to be tough to move up into the first, but I wouldn’t rule it out,’’ he said. “I would say it’s much more likely that we move up in the second or move back. It’s going to take a lot of capital. We’ve gone through all the models to get up there in the first. You never rule it out, but I think it’s more likely we move up into the second.”

*Positions of strength

The best prospects – if not necessarily the best players of the future – will be gone by the time the Broncos make their No. 64 pick halfway through Day 2 of the draft Friday. So what positions will still have some good players?

“I think the edge (rush) class is really strong,’’ Paton said. “Everyone needs pass rushers, and I think there are a number of pass rushers in this draft. I would say that would be the strength. There are other positions that are strong, but I think edge is probably the No. 1 strength.

“I think if you’re picking in the first, or high second (round), you can get a good tackle. I think there are some good offensive linemen. Receivers have been strong, and I think this is a strong receiver class. That’s probably about it.”

A sleeper pick for the Broncos at No. 64: A receiver/returner with top-end speed. KJ Hamler’s injury last season was more complicated than just a torn ACL. Paton said Hamler is ahead of schedule in his rehab and recovery but it will take some remarkable healing powers for the young speedster to be fully ready by the season opener.