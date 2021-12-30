COVID outbreak cancels Broncos practice Thursday

Fangio said as many five players might enter COVID-19 protocols after four players tested positive Wednesday.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Much as the NFL and Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tries to diminish Omicron, the COVID-19 strain is roaring its revenge.

The Denver Broncos were forced to cancel practice Thursday after five players tested positive for the virus. There is a chance a couple players had false positives, so coach Vic Fangio did not want to identify the players.

This, after four players, including starting receiver Tim Patrick and rookie dime backer Caden Sterns, tested positive Wednesday.

"I just felt we needed to hit the 'pause' button to wrap our hands around what we have here,'' Fangio said during a Zoom video conference call Thursday.

9News reached out to the NFL to inquire whether the league was discussing the possibility of moving back the Broncos-Chargers game this Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles. The response: "None."

Fangio said the players would have virtual meetings Thursday afternoon with hopes of practicing Friday and Saturday before boarding their team charter late Saturday afternoon for Los Angeles, where the Broncos are to play the Chargers in an AFC West Division matchup.

"As my friend (Angels and former Cubs manager) Joe Maddon would say with his baseball team: 'Embrace the suck,' '' Fangio said. "Sometimes it sucks. You have that thought for about five seconds, and you embrace it, and you move forward.

"Our guys have done a great job of that, of adapting all year, especially lately when its become more prevalent. And I expect them to continue.''

The 7-8 Broncos need to win their final two games against the Chargers and Chiefs, plus have seven other games fall their way in order to avoid missing the postseason for a sixth consecutive season.

Not including the five players with their virus test in the balance Thursday, the Broncos have had 23 players, plus offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, test positive for COVID-19 since Oct. 24.

Those players: Netane Muti, Noah Fant, Justin Strnad, Michael Ojemudia, Austin Schlottmann, Pita Taumoepenu, Garett Bolles, Brett Jones, P.J. Locke, Mike Boone, Seth Williams, Malik Reed, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Malik Reed, Caden Sterns, Tim Patrick, Calvin Anderson, Barrington Wade, Tyrie Cleveland, Jonathan Harris, Mike Purcell, Drew Himmelman and Andre Mintze.

Stating Omicron is not as severe as previous COVID-19 strands, the CDC and NFL have reduced their mandatory quarantine period from 10 days to five. The reduced isolation period will help the Broncos get back Cushenberry and Purcell back in time for the Chargers' game.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports