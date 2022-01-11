Broncos center Cushenberry to miss games with groin strain

Cushenberry started 40 of the 41 games in his career. Graham Glasgow replaced him and is expected to start at Tennessee in Broncos' next game after their bye.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Thanks in part to their bye week, the Denver Broncos for now won't be placing starting center Lloyd Cushenberry on injured reserve.

However, Broncos' coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed a 9NEWS report that Cushenberry will miss multiple weeks with a groin strain. Cushenberry went down late in the first half of the Broncos' 21-17 win in London against Jacksonville and was replaced by versatile veteran Graham Glasgow.

Cushenberry walked into the locker room just before halftime. A third-round selection in the 2020 draft out of LSU, Cushenberry started 40 of his first 41 NFL games with the Broncos. His lone miss was because of COVID-19 last December.

Glasgow started the previous two seasons at right guard for the Broncos and four games there this year in place of the injured Quinn Meinerz. But Glasgow had previously started games at center for the Detroit Lions.

The Broncos also have fifth-round rookie center Luke Wattenberg on their 53-man roster.

