Mike Klis

Dalton Risner visiting with Vikings

The Broncos' starting left guard the previous four years, there's a chance the Wiggins product will reunite with offensive line coach Chris Kuper.
Credit: AP
Denver Broncos guard Dalton Risner warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs Jan. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Even if the free agent market didn't go as planned for Dalton Risner, the pride of Wiggins, Colorado can still wind up with a great situation in 2023.

Risner is flying Monday night to Minnesota for a visit with the Vikings, a source tells 9NEWS. The Vikings offensive line coach is Chris Kuper and assistant offensive line coach is Justin Rascati -- both of whom coached Risner from 2019-2021.

The Broncos' second-round draft pick in 2019 -- taken one slot ahead of quarterback Drew Lock -- Risner started all four years at left guard for the team. He was durable, too, starting all but four of a possible 66 games.

A free agent after the 2022 season, Risner had interest from multiple teams but the dollars weren't there for guards as many expected. The Broncos spent the most on a guard in Ben Powers, the former Baltimore Raven who was signed to a $13 million a year contract to replace Risner at left guard.

There are three other teams who still have interest in Risner, according to a source, but the Vikings would seem to have the advantage as of Monday evening.

The Vikings under first-year head coach Kevin O'Connell and veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins finished 13-4 last season to win the NFC North Division.

