Magazu was John Fox's long-time assistant and Broncos' offensive line coach from 2011-14 and was part of their 2013 AFC Championship team.

COLORADO, USA — Longtime NFL offensive line coach Dave Magazu, who served that role on John Fox’s staff with the Broncos from 2011-14, passed away unexpectantly Friday at his North Carolina home. He was 64.

Besides nearly 40 years in coaching, including 14 in the NFL with Carolina, the Broncos and Bears, Magazu was a family man. He and his wife Carrie have five grown children, including four sons: Anthony, a former quarterback at Kent State; Damon, a defensive back at East Carolina; Dominick, a former receiver at Appalachian State; and Roman, who is currently a junior at Georgia Southern and studying sports management. They also have a daughter Olivia, a recent graduate of Georgia Southern who just completed her internship with UNLV football.

During his coaching tenure with the Broncos, Magazu coached left tackle Ryan Clady, left guard Zane Beadles and right guard Louis Vasquez to Pro Bowl honors. His offensive line protected quarterback Peyton Manning during his record-setting season of 2013 that finished with a loss to Seattle in Super Bowl 48. Manning and the Broncos set single-season records in 2013 for touchdown passes (55), passing yards (5,477) and points (606) – records that still stand.

“They didn’t come any better than Dave Magazu,’’ Fox said when contacted by 9News. “I’m in shock. A great coach who absolutely loved football. I talked to him about two years ago, he was coaching in the Alliance (of America Football) league. He loved it.’’

Magazu attended Taunton High School in Taunton, Mass. and later graduated from Springfield College, where he was a four-year starting defensive tackle. He then began his 23-year college coaching stint at Ithaca College in 1980 before moving on to Western Michigan, North Carolina State, Eastern Michigan, Michigan, Northern Illinois, Ball State, Navy, Indiana State, Colorado State (1992-94), Kentucky, Memphis and Boston College.

In 2003, Fox hired Magazu to be his tight ends coach with the Carolina Panthers, where he stayed for eight years, moving to offensive line coach in 2007. In 2011, Magazu followed Fox to Denver, where they helped the Broncos win four of five consecutive AFC West Division titles.