DENVER — When Demaryius Thomas was a kid growing up in Georgia, he and about 10 to 15 of his buddies used to go in a backyard and play a game they called, "Throw ‘em up, bust ‘em up."

The boys would gather, someone would throw the ball up in the air, one guy would catch it, then would have to beat, avoid, stiff-arm, drag and bust his way past all the other kids to the other side of the yard.

Thomas didn’t play football as a kid. But he "was real good" at this game.

All D.T. was doing Sunday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High was playing a grown-up version of “throw ‘em up, bust ‘em up” against his buddies.

Traded from his former team, the Broncos, to the Houston Texans on Tuesday, Thomas returned to play his former team five days later.

He received a nice pregame tribute from the Broncos with a video montage of some of his best touchdown catches that played on the big scoreboard. The stadium cameras then panned to him standing on the Texans’ sideline in his No. 87 uniform as the Broncos crowd roared their thank you.

Thomas raised his right arm, then both arms to acknowledge the crowd.

"It was good. I was thankful for it, but at the end of the day I was trying to do my best and do whatever I had to do to the 'W'," Thomas said. "I was nervous for a second because leading up to into that offensive series, I kind of messed up on two plays and the quarterback was looking at me. The good thing is they don't blame over here, which is good."

After the tribute, Thomas went out and whipped his former teammates with three catches for 61 yards in the first quarter. On their first pass of the game, Houston had quarterback Deshaun Watson throw a quick screen down the line to Thomas. Who knew? The Denver D apparently didn’t, even though Thomas caught a couple dozen or so in his 8 ½ seasons with the Broncos.

He caught the ball and quickly broke into the open. He couldn’t go the distance like he did four or five years ago. But he picked up 31 yards. D.T. was now a Texan.

Thomas had no other catches after the first quarter as Watson returned to his favorite target, DeAndre Hopkins. Afterwards, Thomas met up with many of his family and friends he had just left.

"This whole thing has just been different, you know?" he said. "It's been weird and just different. Coming out of a different tunnel I've never come out of, being in a locker room that I've never been in, in the past eight or nine years. Seeing my guys warm up, seeing the guys come over and speak to me differently. (It was) the first time my family has ever been on the field and that was special, also."

The Texans led, 13-3 in the second quarter, and held on for a 19-17 win against Thomas' former team.

"I wanted to win badly, not for just me, but for the guys that have been working hard that won five in a row," he said. "Just being me, I know I messed up a couple times, I felt like it would have been on me if we didn't get this, 'W'."

After the game, Broncos pass rusher Von Miller visited Thomas in the Texans' locker room.

