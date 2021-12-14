Broncos top-selling jersey at team stores: Demaryius Thomas' No. 88

Store employees had to make more than 100 D.T. jerseys. Otherwise, rookies Surtain and Javonte have the team's top-selling jerseys.

DENVER — Overwhelming sentiment for former Broncos star receiver Demaryius Thomas was everywhere Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

It was outside the south end of the stadium where thousands paid their respects at his memorial that featured a ring of flowers with a blue No. 88 centerpiece. It was on the field near the south end zone with the ‘88’ logo and on the large video boards.

And it was at the stadium’s team store.

The No. 1 selling Broncos’ jersey Sunday for the game against the Detroit Lions was D.T.’s No. 88. More than 100 D.T. jerseys were sold, according to the team store manager, an incredible number considering the No. 88 Thomas’ jerseys had long been out of stock and store employees had to custom make each of his jerseys. And the demand has not let up. The beloved Thomas was found dead at his Georgia home last Thursday, less than five months after he formally retired as a Bronco.

Among the NFL-manufactured jerseys, the Broncos top two sellers belong to their top two rookies – Pat Surtain II (No. 2) and Javonte Williams (No. 33).

Surtain jerseys are currently sold out, although another large shipment has been ordered. More than 600 Broncos jerseys were sold Sunday at the stadium team store, a much greater number than usual.

After the Broncos’ top two draft picks in the 2021 draft, the top 5-selling team-store jerseys are rounded out, in order, by Courtland Sutton (No. 14), Jerry Jeudy (No. 10) and Bradley Chubb (No. 55).

