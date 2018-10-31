ENGLEWOOD — At the end of a row of lockers, right next to a clearing where Broncos’ players walk into training room, is a completely empty, cleaned up cubicle.

Demaryius Thomas was here yesterday and for 8 ½ years, gone today.

“It’s weird,’’ said Emmanuel Sanders, the Broncos’ receiver who sat at the locker next to Thomas. “It’s weird. It’s been a rough 24-48 hours for me. I’ve got mad love for him, so it’s hard to see him go. It was even tougher to go out to practice. It was tough to go into work in the morning. Because he was right next to me, his locker was right next to me. We used to have small conversations, good conversations.

“It’s tough to see him leave, but at the same time I have a job to do. I have to lead these guys, and that’s what I’m going to do.”

At the end of another row of lockers, right at the entrance of the Broncos’ locker room, is another empty cubicle. Chad Kelly used to sit there.

For entirely different reasons, the edge of the Broncos’ locker room has disappeared. Kelly got combative at Von Miller’s Halloween Party last week, then frightened a young couple by wandering into their home before he got beat up by a vacuum hose and arrested on first-degree criminal trespassing.

The Broncos had little choice but to kick him out of their locker room last Wednesday before he ever took a meaningful snap at quarterback.

Thomas, meanwhile, was an upstanding citizen with Ring of Fame credentials who got traded Tuesday to the Houston Texans in exchange for a better Broncos’ future. (Or more precisely, a fourth-round draft pick).

Stranger yet is the Broncos play Thomas’ new team this Sunday at their temporarily renamed Mile High Stadium.

“It’ll be tough, it’ll be tough,’’ Thomas said from the Houston Texans’ headquarters Wednesday. “But that’s ball and I have to deal with it.”

By acquiring Thomas, the 5-3 Texans sent the message they are playing to make the playoffs and play in Super Bowl LIII. By trading away Thomas, the 3-5 Broncos are admitting they want better days ahead.

Which is a nicer way of saying they’re playing for next year.

“That’s insulting for players when you say that to them because we’ve got two months left of the season and eight games to go,’’ said Broncos head coach Vance Joseph. “When that’s brought to players, that’s awfully insulting because there’s a lot of work that’s been put in to this point and we have two months to play meaningful games.

“For our players, they get it. This wasn’t a white flag, it’s a green flag. We’re going forward. This is going to make us better now and in the future. No one’s thinking that and it’s insulting to even bring it up with our guys, in my opinion. Full-speed ahead Sunday.”

Chris Harris Jr. gets it. He was asked who would have the advantage in his one-on-one matchup with Thomas on Sunday .

“Versus D.T.? Oh, me,’’ Harris said.

Why?

“I’m that good.’’

Harris has the last locker on the other side of the dressing room. They’re not all empty.

