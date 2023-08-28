Bronco notes: Jacobs has knee, ankle sprains

Virgil undergoes knee surgery in L.A. Tom Nalen trivia.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Those weren’t your uncle's set of wooden crutches.

Demontrey Jacobs, an imposing 6-foot-6, 315-pound rookie offensive tackle, left the Empower Field at Mile High home locker room Saturday night supported by as long a set of fiberglass-type crutches as you’ll ever see. Tests revealed Jacobs suffered a sprained knee and high ankle sprain in the Broncos’ 41-0 rout of the Los Angeles Rams in the final preseason game for both teams.

Jacobs’ recovery time is still to be determined but the initial hope is he would only be down one to three weeks. The timing of the injury could have been better as the Broncos must trim 32 players off their roster by 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Undrafted out of South Florida this spring, Jacobs received a $15,000 signing bonus and $40,000 salary guarantee from the Broncos for the 2023 season. At the time of his injury, Jacobs had been running as the Broncos’ No. 5 offensive tackle behind Mike McGlinchey, Garett Bolles, Cam Fleming and Alex Palczewski.

Trivia

In Tom Nalen’s 12 full seasons as the Broncos’ starting center from 1995-2006, the team had 1,000 yard rushers in 11 of those seasons. Name the six running backs who had 1,000-yard seasons in that span and for extra credit, how many 1,000-yards seasons for each?

Virgil surgery

Broncos’ speedy receiver Jalen Virgil had his season-ending surgery Friday in Los Angeles, where Dr. Neal ElAttrache repaired the exterior meniscus in the right knee.

Virgil suffered the injury while getting tackled down just short of the goal line to end his 50-yard catch-and-run on the last play of the first half in the Broncos’ second preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. Virgil, who had two catches – including a 66-yard touchdown – for the Broncos as an undrafted rookie last season – is expected to be fully ready by the start of the Broncos’ 2024 offseason program in April.

No cuts

After making five cuts Sunday, the Broncos didn’t make any Monday. They must maneuver their roster from 85 players (not including Baron Browning who is on PUP) by 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Trivia answer

The six Broncos’ running backs who combined for 11 1,000-yard rushing seasons from 1995-2006 with Nalen as the offensive line anchor where Terrell Davis (four times), Olandis Gary, Mike Anderson (twice), Reuben Droughns, Clinton Portis (twice) and Tatum Bell.