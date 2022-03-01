Bronco notes: Simmons durable body feeling affects of 17th game

The safety is also first recipient of Demaryius Thomas MVP award. Surtain, Darby out vs. Chiefs. Wadmania is backup plan if Martin not cleared from COVID protocols.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — To pay tribute to Demaryius Thomas, the great former Denver Broncos receiver who died unexpectedly at the age of 33 last month, the local media started an annual MVP award that would bear his name.

Justin Simmons was named the first recipient of the Demaryius Thomas MVP Award on Wednesday and one of the reasons the safety was worthy is he’s almost always the one guy who plays every single game and darn near every single snap. Thomas himself was a model of durability, once playing in 115 consecutive games from 2011-18.

Simmons will be the last guy standing among the defensive back starters Saturday when the Broncos finish their season against the perennial, it seems, AFC West Division-champion Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Simmons’ safety mate Kareem Jackson is out with a shoulder/neck/back pain he’s been battling for several games. Rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II will miss the first game of his NFL career with strains to each calf. And veteran cornerback Ronald Darby will miss a second straight game with a shoulder injury.

Veteran corner Kyle Fuller will start at one cornerback spot and nickel corner Bryce Callahan returns from COVID this week, but another backup corner, Nate Hairston, is questionable because of a non-COVID-related illness that has knocked him out of practice all week.

If Hairston doesn’t play, that will leave only Simmons among Denver defensive backs to play in his team-record 17th game Saturday. It’s a record because for the first time since 1978, the NFL expanded its regular season, going from 16 to 17 games, this season.

And for what it’s worth, Simmons feels what game 17 is about to put on his body.

“I definitely feel it personally,’’ Simmons said. “I don’t know what it looks like for other teams around the league. I know obviously COVID-19 has impacted a lot of teams. It’s impacted ours pretty heavily down the stretch here, but physically I feel it, and that’s something that we talked about for a while with the (union) and figuring out the new agreement on the contract.

“We came to an agreement, and I know a lot of guys aren’t happy with the 17th game but there are a lot of things that are some positives that are coming out of this new agreement that we’re under the new CBA. I’m not for a 17th game. I just think physically you already go through so much through a 16-game season—17 weeks in total— you can’t go back and change it. I guess the only way you would get out of that is to have yourself be a one seed and then maybe the starters sit out. That’s probably the only way you’re going to not play that last game. I’m excited to play on Saturday with the guys that are going to be out there playing.”

The only other Bronco players in line to share the single-season team record by playing in their 17th game Saturday: Tight end Eric Saubert, defensive lineman Shamar Stephen, receiver Courtland Sutton, running back Javonte Williams, long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer and possibly kicker Brandon McManus, punter Sam Martin and Hairston.

As for winning the first Demaryius Thomas award, Simmons said: “I drove over just now from home from Zoom meetings, and I just saw it as I parked and came right in the building to come right upstairs here. When I first saw it, I just was taken aback, humbled and honored. I think for me what makes this really special is I got to have a relationship with D.T. and I know the type of impact that he’s had here.

“I hope for that future winner [and] future winners years down the road that they know this is as prestigious as an award gets. To be honored with this is unbelievable.”

Fangio’s farewell (or not farewell)

General manager George Paton, with input from team president Joe Ellis, will decide whether to retain or dismiss Vic Fangio as head coach soon after the Broncos complete their season against the Chiefs. To Fangio’s credit, he has never snapped at a reporter who periodically asks if he’s considered his future and his Zoom news conference Thursday was another example.

“No, I really haven’t,’’ Fangio said. “It’s been a short week obviously with the game being moved so everything is squished up. I haven’t given it any thought. I’m trying to do anything and everything I can to help this team play good on [Saturday] and to get us a win. All that other stuff will get here in due time.”

It's possible Paton decides to keep Fangio for a fourth season as head coach and replace many of his assistants, especially in the offensive and special teams areas where the Broncos have faltered.

Wadmania revisits

McManus and Martin are in the COVID protocols as of Monday, which means they are eligible to be cleared to return as soon as Friday. Fangio said he expects them to clear and kick Saturday against the Chiefs. As a backup plan, the Broncos brought back their punter from the 2018-19 seasons, Colby Wadman, in for a visit Thursday.

Bronco Bits

Like Hairston, defensive lineman Shelby Harris is questionable because of a non-COVID-related illness that has kept him out of practice this week. …

Practice squad defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer became the 35th Broncos player placed on the COVID-reserve list since October 24. …

Teddy Bridgewater wasn’t the only Bronco to miss the past three games with a concussion. Inside linebacker Kenny Young is also expected to miss his third game in a row Saturday because of a concussion suffered against Cincinnati.

