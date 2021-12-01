Bronco notes: Gordon dealing with hip injury

Bridgewater for Carolina played lights out against KC last year -- but Mahomes was a little better.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It appears the Broncos have some concern whether running back Melvin Gordon III will be able to play Sunday night against the Chiefs.

The first sign came Tuesday when the Broncos placed practice squad running back Damarea Crockett on their protected list for the week. Crockett has already used up his maximum two game-day practice-squad elevations so he would have to be promoted to the 53-man roster if he is to be used as a back up to Javonte Williams and Mike Boone in the AFC West divisional game at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Crockett protection was followed up by the Broncos signing another running back, Kerrith Whyte, to their practice squad on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Gordon, the Broncos leading rusher with 605 yards, was unable to practice because of the hip injury he suffered early in the game this past Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Gordon also has a shoulder ailment, but the primary concern is the hip.

Gordon went to the medical tent in the first quarter of the Chargers’ game because of the injury, but came back in and finished the game with a workmanlike 83 yards on 17 carries.

So Gordon has the type of tough makeup where he won’t sit if he feels like he can go – and the magnitude of the game Sunday night against the rival Chiefs before a primetime audience will no doubt push him to do all he can over the next three days in the trainer’s room. Fangio added he thought Gordon should be able to practice Thursday.

But clearly the Broncos were concerned enough about Gordon’s health on Monday to add reinforcements on Tuesday.

Teddy’s game

To beat a team quarterbacked by Patrick Mahomes II, your own offensive leader can’t be pedestrian. Teddy Bridgewater most likely will have to play one of his better games if the Broncos are to finally snap their 11-game head-to-head losing streak against the heavily-favored Chiefs.

“It was a game where you have to score points,’’ Bridgewater said in his weekly press conference Wednesday. “Last year when I was in Carolina, we faced those guys. They didn’t punt until the fourth quarter. They had one punt that game. When you play a team like this, you have to get 7s. You have to score seven. Three isn’t enough. That’s one of the things that stood out from last year.”

Bridgewater was terrific in a 33-31 loss to the Chiefs last year. He completed 36 of 49 for 310 yards with two touchdown passes, a running touchdown and no interceptions. Carolina compiled 30 first downs in that game. But Mahomes bested him because he’s better than everyone. He threw for 372 yards and 4 touchdowns without an interception to pull out the win.

Still, Bridgewater gave him a game.

“Teddy’s a heckuva football player,’’ Chiefs coach Andy Reid said in a conference call with the Denver media Wednesday. “And he does a lot of things very well. Plus he’s mobile on top of all that. He can still throw and he’s a tough kid, so we have a ton of respect for Teddy.”

To date, the veteran Bridgewater is having his best season in his first year with the Broncos, throwing 15 touchdown passes to match a career-best, against only 5 interceptions with a 98.9 passer rating that ranks 12th in the league.

Bronco Bits

Left tackle Garett Bolles is expected to clear COVID-19 protocols and practice Thursday for the first time in more than a month. Bolles missed two games with a high ankle sprain suffered during a Halloween game win against Washington, then came back the day after the bye week and tested positive for the virus, which caused him to miss a third game against the Chargers. …

Bolles’ return is good timing as his replacement the previous three games, Calvin Anderson, is expected to miss the next two to four weeks with a left knee injury. Fangio said Anderson may be placed on injured reserve later this week. …