Simmons accepts Fangio challenge for '20 more plays'

Contract details for Broncos entire draft class led by Pat Surtain II. Chubb getting in shape.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Twenty more good plays. That’s all Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is asking from safety Justin Simmons this year, 20 more good plays.

A tough ask, come to think of it, considering Simmons has been out there for every play the past three seasons, and has already played well enough to earn the richest contract among NFL safeties.

But to his credit, Simmons went along with his coach Wednesday following the Broncos’ first training camp practice on a warm, sunny morning at UCHealth Training Center.

“I go back and watch the film and I feel like there’s a lot of plays that you’re always trying to figure out,’’ Simmons said. “What was I thinking here? How can I get better, whether that’s a physically fatiguing thing or a mentally fatiguing thing? There’s always plays out there where you can get better and can grow.

“I wholeheartedly 100 percent agree with that statement. If we’re going to be where we want to be and get to the goals that we have set, I have to make those 20 plays better and I have to play at a higher level. I’m really excited for that. It’ll be great. Every year is a new year. It doesn’t matter what you did the year prior.”

Young money

The full, four-year contracts for the Broncos’ entire 10-player, 2021 draft class have been reported and obtained by 9News. Make no mistake, it pays to be a first rounder. Right, Pat Surtain II? He received a fully guaranteed $20.96 million contract that includes a $12.6 million signing bonus.

As a second rounder, Javonte Williams got 75 percent of his contract fully guaranteed. From the third round on down, only the signing bonuses are fully guaranteed, although hardly any draft picks are cut during their rookie years. The Broncos spent $19.15 million in drafted rookie signing bonuses this year.

Rd (Overall) Player, Pos. …..… Sign bonus ...… 4-yr value … Guarantee

1. (9) Patrick Surtain, CB ……… $12,605,672 ... $20,962,802 .. $20,962,802

2. (35) Javonte Williams, RB ……. $3,807,820 .... $8,865,754 … $6,718,251

3. (98) Quinn Meinerz, C-G ……….. $840,616 …. $4,716,455 …... $840,616

3. (105) Baron Browning, LB ……... $840,616 …. $4.675,775 …… $840,616

5. (152) Caden Sterns, S ………….. $330,584 …. $3,810,584 …... $330,584

5. (164) Jamar Johnson, S ………... $310,224 … $3,790,224 ….... $310,224

6. (219) Seth Williams, WR …….… $130,704 .… $3,610,704 ...…. $130,704

7. (237) Kary Vincent, CB …..…….. $103,412 .… $3,583,412 …... $103,412

7. (239) Jonathon Cooper, OLB … $100,672 ….. $3,580,672 ……. $100,672

7. (253) Marquiss Spencer, DL …... $81,396 ...… $3,561,396 …….. $81,396

Totals (10 draft picks) ……..….. $19,151,716 .. $61,157,778 . $30,419,277

Bronco Bits

Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb dressed up for practice Wednesday, did some light work, but didn’t participate in team drills. He underwent arthroscopic ankle surgery two months ago. “Yeah, it’ll probably be another couple days before we cut him loose,’’ Fangio said. “We want to get him in shape because he was not able to do much in a good bit of May, a good bit of June, so we’ve got to get him in shape first.” …

Receiver speedsters KJ Hamler and Trinity Benson had good days with long touchdown catches. Hamler was pulled late in the practice with a cramp, Fangio said. …