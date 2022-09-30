Klis' Mike Drop podcast: 1-on-1 with punter Corliss Waitman ahead of Week 4 at Las Vegas Raiders

The Denver Broncos podcast returns with an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with punter Corliss Waitman.

DENVER — It's not often a punter steals the show.

But that was the case in the Denver Broncos' win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week 3 -- during which new punter Corliss Waitman had 10 punts, averaging 47.6 yards per punt and six of them downed within the 20-yard line, a franchise single-game record.

9NEWS insider Mike Klis sat down with Waitman this week to get to know his story, look back at the victory and look ahead to Denver's upcoming road game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

