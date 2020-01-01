DENVER — 9NEWS continues its Broncos All-Decade segment with the top special team players.

The second-best returner: Diontae Spencer

He edged out Jordan Norwood even though Norwood set a Super Bowl record for the longest punt return. Spencer, though, has been better overall. This position was not exactly a team strength in the past decade.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Diontae Spencer runs during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

AP

The Broncos’ top returner of the decade: Trindon Holliday

In two seasons, he had three punt returns for touchdowns and three kickoff returns for touchdowns. If only he could have held on it a little better.

Denver Broncos' Trindon Holliday (11) runs from Seattle Seahawks' Derrick Coleman (40) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2014, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

AP

Your runner-up long snapper – yes, long snappers are people too. Aaron Brewer

He snapped for the Super Bowl teams in 2013 and ‘15. Yet Brewer was only second best. Why?

Denver Broncos long snapper Aaron Brewer looks on against the Arizona Cardinals during a pre-season NFL football game on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2013, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

AP

Because the No. 1 long snapper is Casey Kreiter

The team’s current long hiker was a Pro Bowler last year.

Denver Broncos long snapper Casey Kreiter (42) celebrates a game winning field goal against the Oakland Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Denver. The Broncos won 20-19. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

The Runner-up punter: Riley Dixon The Broncos misplayed this one. Dixon was good enough to replace Britton Colquitt, yet they dumped in favor of Marquette King.

Denver Broncos punter Riley Dixon kicks a field goal against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

AP

The Broncos best punter: Britton Colquitt

His most memorable game was Super Bowl 50 when he kept setting up great field position for the defense.

Denver Broncos' Britton Colquitt (4) leaves the field after winning the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Matt York)

AP

Runner-up core special teamer: Cody Latimer

The day Latimer was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft as a receiver out of Indiana, GM John Elway said he was the best special teams player in the draft. Latimer lived up to that expectation as he was the best gunner the Broncos have had in years. For whatever reason, Latimer didn't work out as a receiver.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer catches a pass ahead of New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan during the second half of the NFL football AFC Championship game between the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

AP

Kayvon Webster, a third-round cornerback in 2013, was another terrific gunner. Wesley Woodyard and Joe Jones were also special teams standouts.

The Broncos top core special teamer of decade: David Bruton

Josh McDaniels took the Notre Dame safety in the fourth round of the 2009 draft specifically for special teams. Bruton was outstanding as the Broncos' annual special teams captain. He had the perfect size, speed and smarts to get up and down the field to make plays.

Denver Broncos strong safety David Bruton celebrates during the second half in an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014, in Denver. The Broncos won 24-17. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

AP

The second-best placekicker: Brandon McManus

He was so good in the 2015 postseason, he got a shout out from President Obama in the Rose Garden.

Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus (8) watches a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

AP

And the Broncos best kicker of the Decade: Matt Prater

He was sensational from long-distance both in the Tebow year of 2011 and in 2013 when he blasted a 64-yard field goal. That’s an NFL record that still stands.

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2014, file photo, Denver Broncos kicker Matt Prater (5) boots the ball during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans in Denver. The Broncos have cut ties with Prater, Friday, Oct. 3, 2014, who's about to come off his four-game suspension. In a statement, GM John Elway said releasing Prater was "a very difficult football decision." (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

AP

