DENVER — 9NEWS continues its Broncos All-Decade segment with the top special team players.
The second-best returner: Diontae Spencer
He edged out Jordan Norwood even though Norwood set a Super Bowl record for the longest punt return. Spencer, though, has been better overall. This position was not exactly a team strength in the past decade.
The Broncos’ top returner of the decade: Trindon Holliday
In two seasons, he had three punt returns for touchdowns and three kickoff returns for touchdowns. If only he could have held on it a little better.
Your runner-up long snapper – yes, long snappers are people too. Aaron Brewer
He snapped for the Super Bowl teams in 2013 and ‘15. Yet Brewer was only second best. Why?
Because the No. 1 long snapper is Casey Kreiter
The team’s current long hiker was a Pro Bowler last year.
The Runner-up punter: Riley Dixon The Broncos misplayed this one. Dixon was good enough to replace Britton Colquitt, yet they dumped in favor of Marquette King.
The Broncos best punter: Britton Colquitt
His most memorable game was Super Bowl 50 when he kept setting up great field position for the defense.
Runner-up core special teamer: Cody Latimer
The day Latimer was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft as a receiver out of Indiana, GM John Elway said he was the best special teams player in the draft. Latimer lived up to that expectation as he was the best gunner the Broncos have had in years. For whatever reason, Latimer didn't work out as a receiver.
Kayvon Webster, a third-round cornerback in 2013, was another terrific gunner. Wesley Woodyard and Joe Jones were also special teams standouts.
The Broncos top core special teamer of decade: David Bruton
Josh McDaniels took the Notre Dame safety in the fourth round of the 2009 draft specifically for special teams. Bruton was outstanding as the Broncos' annual special teams captain. He had the perfect size, speed and smarts to get up and down the field to make plays.
The second-best placekicker: Brandon McManus
He was so good in the 2015 postseason, he got a shout out from President Obama in the Rose Garden.
And the Broncos best kicker of the Decade: Matt Prater
He was sensational from long-distance both in the Tebow year of 2011 and in 2013 when he blasted a 64-yard field goal. That’s an NFL record that still stands.
