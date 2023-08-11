Wilson throws TD pass to Jeudy as Broncos lead Arizona, 10-0 at halftime

Broncos' first-team offense struggled through 3 series but Sean Payton's decision to send them out for fourth series paid off.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Sean Payton has already made a pivotal decision that paid off.

With his quarterback Russ Wilson and the Broncos’ first-string offense struggling after three series and 14 plays, Payton decided to sent them back out there for a fourth series. Entering the preseason opener here Friday night, Payton said his starters would play 15 to 18 snaps. The first-string defense – minus star cornerback Pat Surtain II, veteran edge rusher Frank Clark and injured safety Justin Simmons – held the Arizona Cardinals through two series and 15 plays and got the rest of the night off.

But Payton wanted his offense to finish with a more positive experience.

It happened as the Broncos led Arizona, 10-0, at halftime of their preseason opener here Friday at State Farm Stadium. Wilson on his 20th play threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy and Elliott Fry nailed a 55-yard field goal with 11 seconds remaining in the half.

The positivity may have occurred against the Cards’ second-string defense, but as they say – it’s not who play; it’s how you play.

Starting their fourth series with good field position at their own 43, the Broncos got a nice start with a Samaje Perine run up the middle for 11 yards. Wilson then climbed the pocket to avoid pressure and connected with Courtland Sutton for 19 yards and the Broncos were in business at the Arizona 27.

A nice scramble play by Wilson was spoiled when an open Jeudy dropped a pass that would have set up first and goal inside the 5, and might have finished with a touchdown.

The drop brought up fourth and 4 at the Arizona 21. Decision time again.

With his two kickers, Brett Maher and Fry, each missing long-range field goals to that point, Payton went for it on fourth down. Arizona brought a blitz, Wilson quickly fired across the middle to a wide-open Jeudy, who caught it and eased into the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown play.

Maher’s extra point gave the Broncos a 7-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

Wilson finished 6 of 11 for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Until that fourth series, Payton encountered some of the problems Denver experienced last season. Wilson had a ball tipped at the line, missed an open receiver on the first play and was harassed in the pocket.

The Denver first-string defense played well but the offense. The barren middle of the field at State Farm Stadium didn’t seem to be a factor, unless it hurt the footing during Maher’s 46-yard miss and Fry’s miss from 50.

It didn’t hurt Fry when he nailed a 55-yarder near halftime’s end.

Prior to the fourth series, Wilson drilled middle-pattern completions to Jeudy for 19 yards and Sutton for 14. But he was just 4 of 9 for 49 yards after three series.

The Broncos’ starting offense wasted an impressive interception by nickelback Essang Bassey in the first quarter. After Wilson hit Jeudy for 19, the Broncos had first down at the Arizona 22.

But the Broncos went backwards from there. Samaje Perine, starting in place of No. 1 tailback Javonte Williams, who got another week off from game competition in his comeback from ACL surgery, was stuffed for no gain. Wilson was sacked on the next play. And on third and 17 his underhand shovel pass to Perine was swatted away.

Maher missed the field goal.

The Broncos finished 5-12 last year and Wilson struggled through his career-worst season by almost every metric. Payton’s decision to send Wilson and his offense out there for one more series left them with a much-needed confidence boost.

Bronco Bits

Jarrett Stidham finished the half for the Broncos at quarterback. He was 3 of 7 for 39 yards. …

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones left after the first series with a possible concussion.

Broncos at Cardinals preseason game 1 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5