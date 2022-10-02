Russell Wilson playing well, but Broncos trail Raiders, 25-23 in 4th quarter

Another fumble by Melvin Gordon leads to a Raiders' touchdown. Wilson was 11 of 12 for 149 yards, 2 TDs in the first half.

LAS VEGAS — The coach’s confidence in Melvin Gordon III seemed to be low going into the game.

It wasn’t until less than 4 minutes remaining in the first half that head coach and offensive play-caller Nathaniel Hackett gave the veteran running back his first carry. And for a second or two, the carry was going well. After the Broncos’ starting running back Javonte Williams struggled to gain yardage, Gordon burst up the middle for a strong 8-yard gain, spun for extra yardage as he was getting tackled and … the ball popped loose.

Fumble. Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson picked it up and shifted his way the other way for a 68-yard touchdown return. On the other side of the field, Gordon snapped his helmet off and walked dejectedly toward the Broncos’ sideline.

Again?

The defensive touchdown by the Raiders off the Gordon fumble – who fumbled twice last week in an 11-10 win against San Francisco – gave Las Vegas a 16-10 lead with 3:15 remaining in the half (the extra point was missed). The Raiders were leading the Broncos, 25-23 with less than 8 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Broncos were trailing 25-16 and were facing first and 30, but Wilson on back-to-back passes hit Courtand Sutton for 18 yards and KJ Hamler for 55. It was Hamler's first catch of the season and it set up first and goal at the 3.

Wilson kept it and scored from 3 yards out to make it a game.

Benching Gordon wasn't an option as on the first play of the second half, Javonte Williams suffered a serious injury. Helped off the field, Williams was eventually carted into the locker room. Mike Boone was the first running back to replace Williams and gained 13 yards on his first, second-half carry but Gordon did wind up back in the game.

Broncos’ quarterback Russell Wilson, who torched the Raiders’ secondary throughout the half, did so again after the Gordon fumble late in the second quarter with a 35-yard completion to a wide-open Kendall Hinton down the left side, then went the other way to fire a 20-yard strike to Jerry Jeudy down the right hash, who rolled into the end zone with the tying touchdown. The extra point was blocked and it was 16-16.

Raiders' quarterback Derek Carr used the final 1:24 of the first half to scramble and pass the home team into field goal position. A 39-yard field goal by Colorado Springs' own Daniel Carlson with no time remaining gave Las Vegas a 19-16 halftime lead.

Wilson had completed 11 of 12 passes for 149 yards and 2 touchdowns by halftime.

But the Broncos' offense stagnated in the second half with their first four possessions ending in Corliss Waitman punts.

It was a wild half along the shadows of The Strip. The Raiders’ Brandon Bolden took the opening kickoff out to the 32, where the Broncos’ lost P.J. Locke to a game-ending concussion. Josh Jacobs runs and a 20-yard completion from Carr to Davante Adams, who beat cornerback Pat Surtain II, set up first down at the Denver 13.

But Surtain came back to knock away a pass intended for Adams at the goal line and the Raiders settled for a short field goal from Colorado Springs’ own Daniel Carlson.

Special teams had a big impact on the Broncos’ taking the lead, 7-3. First, the Raiders botched a short punt by Corliss Waitman, with the roll pinning them back to the 13. Then Broncos’ defensive tackle D.J. Jones, who spent most of the week in the concussion protocol, powered and slipped through to sack Carr back to 2-yard line.

Raiders’ punter A.J. Cole then delivered a no-no – a long, low punt down the middle. The 63-yard boot was brought back 30 yards by Broncos’ rookie returner Montrell Washington, setting up Wilson and the Denver offense at the Raiders’ 34 yard line. Wilson made quick work zipping a 25-yard completion down the middle to tight end Eric Saubert. Two plays later, on third and goal from the 5, Wilson showed great patience in the pocket, waiting and waiting until Courtland Sutton broke free in the back of the end zone.

Touchdown. The Broncos were up 7-3, which is where it stood moving into the second quarter.

The Raiders answered with a 6-minute drive that sandwiched the quarter break. Running back Josh Jacobs kept rushing for first downs, twice the Denver defense jumped offsides, and Jacobs finished the drive by lowering his shoulder and muscling his way in for a 10-yard touchdown.

The Raiders were up 10-7. At that point, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels went for the kill against the team that fired him 12 years ago. McDaniels called for an onside kick and while the ball bounced off Broncos’ hands and fell loose, Denver linebacker Alex Singleton alertly fell on it at the Raiders’ 48.

Now the Broncos were in great position. On third down Wilson threw a beautiful pass down the right sideline to Jeudy, who beat his man for 32 yards and a first down at the Raider 12.

But two horizontal completions combined for a 1-yard loss and the Broncos settled for a short Brandon McManus field goal and a 10-10 tie with 8:03 left in the half.

With the game moving into the third quarter, the Broncos were in serious trouble as they were down 19-16 and the Raiders had first-and-goal at the 1. But defensive end Dre'Mont Jones tackled Josh Jacobs for a loss and the Raiders came up empty on two pass attempts before settling for a short Carlson field goal and a 22-16 lead late in the third quarter.

The Raiders drove deep into Broncos' territory early in the fourth but Surtain made another stop on Adams at the Denver 13 and on fourth and 1, McDaniels opted for the field goal and the two-score lead, 25-16.

But after Wilson answered with a terrific touchdown drive highlighted by the deep ball to Hamler, he moved the Broncos to within a field goal. He was 17 of 22 for 237 yards with a robust 141.7 rating late in the fourth quarter and also had three carries for 24 yards and a touchdown.

Bronco Bits

Third-rookie tight end Greg Dulcich and cornerback Michael Ojemudia are expected to practice this week with a chance to play Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts. Dulcich (hamstring) and Ojemudia (elbow) spent the first four weeks of the season on injured reserve (IR). Both are physically ready to go. …

Broncos inactives for the game against the Raiders were four players with hamstring injuries – right guard Quinn Meinerz, receiver Tyrie Cleveland, outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper and cornerback Darius Phillips – plus right tackle Billy Turner (knee) and two healthy scratches, rookie receiver Jalen Virgil and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike.

