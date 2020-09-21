Broncos brace for MRI Monday on injuries to Lock, Sutton

There is concern each has a significant injury -- Lock to his throwing shoulder, Sutton to his knee.

DENVER — MRI Monday may well determine whatever hopes the Broncos have of salvaging a successful season.

At stake are exams to the right throwing shoulder of starting quarterback Drew Lock and knee of No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton. Sources tell 9NEWS there is concern that both injuries could be significant. The 0-2 Broncos could use some good news.

Lock suffered a right shoulder injury as he was tripped up on a sack, fell awkwardly and was driven to the ground by Pittsburgh edge rusher Bud Dupree midway through the first quarter of the Broncos’ 26-21 loss Sunday. Sources tell 9NEWS that Lock’s injury is in the back of the shoulder area, which fit with the diagnosis of former NFL team doctor David Chao, who after looking at the film fears the quarterback suffered either a posterior labral tear or rotator cuff contusion. Chao warns there’s no way to get a conclusive diagnosis with the MRI exam.

Best case scenario is Lock misses the next two games, but it would be much more if the MRI shows serious damage.

Sutton suffered a knee injury after tackling Steeler cornerback Joe Haden on an interception return with 2 minutes left in the first half. The interception occurred after a pass from Broncos’ backup quarterback Jeff Driskel went through Sutton’s hands. Sutton missed the season opener last week with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder and had difficulty raises his hands above eye level.

Although Sutton toughened up to play and had three catches for 66 yards, he didn’t return after tackling Haden and the knee could be a more devastating injury.

The Broncos have already lost star pass rusher Von Miller likely for the season with an ankle tendon injury and No. 1 cornerback A.J. Bouye will miss at least three games with a shoulder injury.