ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Brandon Allen had been scrambling well, throwing well given the conditions, but for one costly play, he didn’t read the mind of receiver Courtland Sutton well.

With the Broncos deep in Buffalo Bills’ territory near the end of the first half, Sutton checked up about 15 yards down field while Allen threw to where his receiver would have been had he kept running.

The ball was picked off by Bills’ cornerback Tre’Davious White and the Broncos’ best scoring threat was ruined.

The Bills are leading the Broncos, 13-3, early in the third quarter here Sunday on a chilly and extremely windy late-November afternoon at New Era Field. Bills quarterback Josh Allen capped the first series of the second half with an 18-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Cole Beasley, who was moving down the seam.

The Broncos answered with a drive that ended with a 45-yard field goal by Brandon McManus.

Brandon Allen was 8 of 14 for 83 yards with the interception midway through the third quarter. Phillip Lindsay was the Broncos’ leading rusher with 45 yards on 10 carries.

Josh Allen was 10 of 16 for 125 yards with a touchdown and an interception to Broncos safety Justin Simmons. Josh Allen also rushed for 51 yards on six carries.

The Bills had 213 yards in offense to just 94 for the Broncos, so Denver was lucky to be within a touchdown at the intermission.

Ball control was the early theme. The Broncos got the ball first, held it for 5 minutes with the big play a 27-yard completion from Brandon Allen to Sutton, who beat White on a deep in route. But with the ball at the Bills’ 31 yard line, rookie left guard Dalton Risner was called for unnecessary roughness.

The drive stalled and the Bills took over at their 10-yard line. Copying the Vikings’ second-half strategy from last week, the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen operated from a no-huddle.

The Bills stayed on the field for 17 plays and 8 minutes, 49 seconds before settling for a Stephen Hauschka 39-yard field goal.

Those two possessions, one by each team, ate up all but the last 1:10 of the first quarter, which ended with the Bills up 3-0.

The Bills had another long drive off the no-huddle in the second quarter. Back-to-back big plays – a 22-yard run off a reverse by receiver Robert Foster, and 30-yard completion to slot receiver Cole Beasley – gave the Bills a first-and-goal at the 7.

But then the Broncos got a break as a nice run to near the goal line by Frank Gore was called back by a holding penalty. The Bills had to settle for another Hauschka field goal.

The 6-0 score followed a predictable script as Buffalo has the NFL’s No. 3-ranked defense while the Broncos’ D ranks No. 4. Each team’s offenses, though, rank in the bottom half of the league.

