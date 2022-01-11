This year's Broncos have played more close games in team history at halfway point

In 7 of Broncos' 8 games, outcome has been decided by 7 points or less. Hackett has team playing hard and competitive. Now to win more close games to improve on 3-5.

DENVER — Granted, it’s about the record. Wins and losses are all that matter in the NFL.

But look a bit beyond the record and progress is evident with the Denver Broncos.

In seven of the Broncos’ eight games this season, the outcome was decided by 7 points or less – the most such close games at a season’s designated halfway point in franchise history. And in the eighth game, the Broncos were trailing Las Vegas, 25-23 until Raiders running back Josh Jacobs scored with 2:02 remaining to move the final score to 32-23.

Broncos teams with most games by 7 points or less through game 8:

2022 – 7 (3-4)

2015 – 6 (5-1)

1994 – 6 (2-4)

1990 – 6 (2-4)

1960 – 6 (3-3)

Compare this to the previous three seasons under coach Vic Fangio when the Broncos suffered a combined 15 losses by at least 10 points, or five per season. Or the 2017 Broncos under Vance Joseph whose first six losses were by 10 points or more.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has received his share of criticism for the team’s 3-5 record. But the first-year head coach does have his team playing hard and competitively. The Broncos’ next loss by at last 10 points will be their first.

"No. 1, this team fights,'' Hackett said Tuesday in a Zoom press conference just after he dismissed his players for the bye week. "You've seen it every game. I mean it comes down to the wire whether the offense has an opportunity, the defense has an opportunity ... that's so important.''

The next step, naturally, for the Broncos is to start winning those close games – as good to great teams do. Like the 2015 Broncos. But that’s why Hackett said the Broncos win Sunday in London was so encouraging because it was a close game – so close the Broncos were trailing 17-14 when they got the ball with less than 4 minutes remaining – but pulled out a 21-17 win thanks to a final touchdown drive that starfed with a 47-yard completion from quarterback Russell Wilson to receiver KJ Hamler.

"To get over that hump it's making those big plays,'' Hackett said. "Looking at this last game we were in the same situation in London and we made big plays. KJ Hamler came up huge. Russell Wilson threw a great ball to him and ... all those things are part of learning how to win.''

The Broncos' three wins have been by a combined 12 points. They are also the only NFL team this season that has a new head coach and a new quarterback. Both have previous experience with coaching and quarterbacking winning teams.

So when Hackett or Wilson say the team close to being where it needs to be, it’s not just positive reinforcement. It’s fact.

"That's part of this (NFL) game is close games,'' Hackett said. "That's what the NFL loves and all the fans love and makes it interesting."