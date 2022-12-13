Broncos continue quest to inspire change for social justice

Denver's franchise remains a big winner in community as it struggles on the field.

DENVER — For all their on-field foibles this year, the Broncos continue to be strong in the community.

Mike Purcell will tell you. The defensive tackle from Highlands Ranch had spent time with six NFL teams ,before catching on with the Broncos for good in 2019.

“I would absolutely say (the Broncos’ organization) is the most active in the community,’’ said Purcell, who gives time and money to the Sun Valley Youth Center and Wounded Warrior Project. “A lot of the teams there wasn’t much time I spent with them besides San Francisco. San Francisco did a great job but Denver is probably the most active.’’

The Broncos may be 3-10 on the field of play this season but on their off day Tuesday, Purcell was among seven players who attended the Broncos’ inaugural Inspire Change function Tuesday afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High. The others were Brandon McManus, Tim Patrick, Justin Simmons, Jonathan Kongbo, Victor Bolden and former Titan and Bronco Jurrell Casey.

Mike Purcell, at Inspire Change function, has been with many teams. Broncos the most active In community. #9sports pic.twitter.com/DfPk3cThMI — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) December 13, 2022

“We all have similar goals to make our area better for the less fortunate,’’ McManus said.

Denver president Damani Leech helped start the program that is an NFL social justice initiative. It all started in 2017 with Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during the National Anthem to protest police brutality against Black people. Every NFL team eventually tried to come up with a way to unite for the cause.

“When we were in Tennessee we were on different paths,’’ Casey said. “We had some people taking a knee, some people raising a fist, some people (put their hand) on a teammate’s shoulder. Everybody wanted to be involved but … we started to realize that taking a knee, raising a fist, standing on your brother’s shoulder wasn’t making a difference. The way to make a difference was to get out there in the community. Actually putting your actions and your money to work.’’

Simmons presented two high school students who are involved with the Montbello Boys and Girls Club, Nashara Ellerbee and Naja’ Ray West, with the first annual Inspire Changemaster Award. Nashara and Naja’ have organized the annual March for Peach in Montbello, an event in which many Broncos’ players, coaches, executives and staffers participate.