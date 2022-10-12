Broncos catch School of Mines football fever, donate $100K for student transportation to Division II championship

The Orediggers will play in the first championship game in the school's 131-year football history.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have quietly been admirers of the Colorado School of Mines football program for years.

From legendary coach Marv Kay to Bob Stitt, who helped build the Orediggers' program into Division II prominence during his coaching term from 2000-14, to Gregg Brandon, who led Mines to their first-ever NCAA Division II Final Four last year, to Brandon Moore, who took over for the retired Brandon this year, Mines coaches have been training camp guests of the Broncos over the years.

Former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio met with the Mines coaching staff in past years and would occasionally wear Mines football caps and sweatshirts during his press gatherings.

So when the Mines Orediggers reached the NCAA Division II championship for the first time in the 131-year history of the program by whipping Shepherd last week, the Broncos were all in. Team president Damani Leech, a former all-Ivy League defensive back at Princeton, wanted to do something special for the Mines program and the Broncos' ownership group of Greg Penner, Carrie Penner and Rob Walton were so taken with the idea, they donated $100,000 to Mines to help offset student transportation costs to the championships game against Ferris State that will be played Saturday (11 a.m. kickoff, ESPNU) in McKinney, Texas.

"Certainly everybody with Mines football and Mines athletics were extremely grateful for the Broncos helping our students, our cheerleaders, our band, the student body get a chance to witness what is a historic game for us,'' said Tim Flynn, assistant athletic director in charge of Mines communication, told 9NEWS. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and we're thankful that the Broncos have helped make this amazing experience for our students."

Mines lost two close games to open the season, then won 13 in a row since. They are led by junior quarterback John Matocha, the favorite to win the Harlon Hill Award as the Division-II player of the year, and senior running back Michael Zemen, a Harlon Hill finalist a year ago who has 1,301 yards rushing and 21 rushing touchdowns in 15 games this year.

Mathocha is a dual-threat quarterback who has thrown for 4,570 yards and 50 touchdowns against just 6 interceptions. He has also rushed for 633 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Mines is averaging 46.7 points per game while allowing 18.3.

