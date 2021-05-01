Broncos take Texas safety Caden Sterns in fifth round

Denver uses final day of draft to bolster special teams.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Special teams need help, too.

The Broncos went about the final day of the NFL Draft Saturday by taking 2021 rookies who will be charged with covering kicks and punts, and blocking on kick and punt returns.

It started with the fifth round where the Broncos used the first of their two selections on Texas safety Caden Sterns. The Broncos also need depth at the safety position as seldom-used P.J. Locke, another Texas product, and Trey Marshall are the only backups to veterans Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson.

>>Video above: Mike Klis discusses the Broncos' moves on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

Sterns is a 6-foot-1, 207 safety from Cibolo, Texas who was a three-year starter for the Longhorns. His best season was as a freshman in 2018 when he had four interceptions and 62 tackles in 13 games and was named Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year. He had just 1 interceptions over his next two seasons covering 16 games.

"I wasn’t playing how I should have played," Sterns said. "I just got to get better."

The Broncos also have one more pick in the fifth round, another in the sixth and three in the seventh to conclude their draft.

