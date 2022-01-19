Broncos fans to pay more to see team play next season

COVID season correction leads to price increases for 58% of general reserve seats and 3% are reduced.

DENVER — The majority of Denver Broncos season-ticket holders will have to dig a little deeper to watch their team play in person next season.

The team sent out invoices to their season-ticket holders Wednesday. A team source told 9NEWS 58% of general reserve seats at Empower Field at Mile High had various price increases; 39% of the seats remained the same price and 3% of the seats had a decrease in price.

This market adjustment does not include the club seating areas.

Ordinarily, the Broncos don’t like to raise ticket prices after losing seasons but two factors were in play this year. One, the Broncos have now had five consecutive losing seasons, not just one. It’s difficult to keep up with the inflationary economy if there’s a five-year lull in market price adjustment.

And two, there’s little question the Broncos, like most businesses, took a financial hit during their COVID season of 2020. That year, two home preseason games were cancelled and of the eight regular-season home games, four were closed to the public and the other four had capped gatherings of 5,700 in a stadium that holds 76,125.

For the 2020 season, that meant 738,450 of a possible 761,250 seats -- 97% -- were left empty.

To help those who had seating price increases meet their bill, the Broncos added a fourth payment to their overall payment plan with 25% due by Feb. 24.

The letter season-ticket holders received Wednesday from the Broncos:

Broncos Season Ticket Members,

Over the past week, the Denver Broncos front office has made significant progress towards

reshaping our team on and off the field. We are excited for the journey ahead and hope you'll be there with us.

Starting today, you may begin renewing your account for the 2022 season with the first payment deadline scheduled for Thursday, February 24.

This upcoming season will feature a market adjustment for select seating areas. This means that some season ticket prices will adjust based upon the location within Empower Field at Mile High.

Along with a longer payment window, season ticket holders will now enjoy extended payment plan options. Highlighted by the new Quarter payment plan, four equal payments (25% of total invoice) spread over the course of the off season, only 25% is due by February 24. Plus, season ticket holders who opt to pay in full will automatically be entered to win their Season Tickets for free!

In addition, we are excited with the first year success of our exclusive Broncos Plus program featuring a 20-percent discount on in-stadium concessions and merchandise. Season ticket holders have saved over $190,000 by using their Broncos Plus card at concessions and the Team Store. We look to build on this program and offer even more exciting opportunities for our loyal fans during the 2022 season which may include opportunities to pre-and post-game field experiences, alumni meet and greets, access to players, coaches and more.

Thanks for being such an integral part of Broncos Country. We look forward to welcoming you back to Empower Field at Mile High in the fall.













