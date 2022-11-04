Garett Bolles on his transformation: 'I’ve gone from one of the most hated players to now everybody loves me'

Left tackle Bolles to QB Russell Wilson: "I know you’re used to being hit. You’re not going to get hit here.’'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Garett Bolles was talking about his transformation as an NFL left tackle.

“I know you all have razzed me over the years and I appreciate that because it’s made who I am today,’’ the Broncos’ starting left tackle, going on his sixth NFL season, said Thursday from the drab if spacious Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse media room. “I’ve gone from probably one of the most hated players here to now everybody loves me.”

He laughed a little as his words soaked in. Bolles then started meandering into his childhood, amusingly saying how he wasn’t a kid who grew up “where everything is pretty and the grass is green and the cows are chirping.’’

Wait a minute. Cows what? “Mowing, chickens, whatever,’’ he continued in his lovable way. “I didn’t grow up like that. I grew up, I came from the mud.’’

When he was through, Bolles was asked if he could identify a moment when he went from the most hated player to widely loved.

“I think in 2019 -- you’re going to make me emotional,’’ Bolles said as his eyes welled. “In 2019 we played the Minnesota Vikings. I think we had a bye week before then. That whole week I went home and power-raked my entire parents’ lawn. And just trying to figure out what’s best for me. I was just really angry and frustrated.’’

Where it really got rough, Bolles said, that season was Game 2 against the Bears when in a period from late in the second quarter until early in the third he was flagged time after time for holding – four times his name went across the loud speaker – and the home crowd mercilessly booed him. The holding calls continued here and there that season – until the week 10 bye that brought a time of reflection and, with the help of a mental coach, a change in attitude and mindset.

“If you guys know me I have to be perfect in everything I do,’’ Bolles said. “With having ADHD, you’re mind wanders all the time...I dissected my whole game. And I remember going into that game, I hired somebody that is really just focused on mental and mentally becoming competitively mature. And playing this game not being erratic. Focus on being mature at that position.

“You talk about some of the greats: Joe Staley, Joe Thomas, Jonathan Ogden, you talk about all these great tackles – Trent Williams will be one of those guys -- those guys compete at a high level but they’re mature. And they’re calm and composed.

“And I had to learn that. I remember going into that game and blocking Everson Griffen who’s a phenomenal player. We were going at it all game long. I think we were driving the ball with about 1:30 left. I can’t remember what quarterback did we have? Brandon Allen, I believe.’’

With that Bolles shook his head.

“We have had so many here,’’ he said with a smile and a small laugh.

Indeed, Allen was making the second start of his NFL career. The Broncos had blown a 20-0 halftime lead and were trailing the home Vikings, 27-23 with 5:55 left to play. They got the ball at their own 40. In one of the two most methodical, futile drives in the Vic Fangio era – the Broncos had 18 plays not including two penalties – the Broncos had first and goal from the 4 yard line with 10 seconds left. Three incompletions later, the clock had expired. The Broncos lost a heartbreaker, 27-23.

They lost the game, but Bolles won the battle with himself.

“And so I think we were driving with a minute or so left in the game and the crowd was getting loud and I think that was a moment in my life where I felt I belonged in this league, I belong in that position,’’ Bolles said. “It was a severe moment. I think from that game on, from 2020 to now, I think I’ve made myself one of the best left tackles in football.”

Like everybody else around Broncos Country, Bolles is excited about the acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson, who promises to put a stop to the Broncos’ signal-caller roller coaster since Peyton Manning retired following the 2015 Super Bowl 50 season. Allen was the sixth of 10 quarterbacks who started at least one game for the Broncos the previous six seasons. Teddy Bridgewater was the latest on the list. He directed a 20-play drive at Kansas City last season when the Broncos started at their own 3 and made it to the Chiefs’ 8 only to come away with nothing.

Anyway, Bolles said he was playing Pickleball – a good quick-feet exercise for Nathaniel Hackett’s offensive lineman in the outside zone scheme – when he got a text from Wilson to hook up via Face Time.

“We talked for like 10 minutes,’’ Bolles said. “I was just excited. I told him, 'Hey man, I know you’re used to being hit. You’re not going to get hit here.’ I’m really looking forward it.”

Of the returning offensive line starters, Bolles is the biggest lock to retain his job. There will be others – center Lloyd Cushenberry III would seem to be a near-lock -- but they will have to compete to keep their jobs.

“I’m in a competition, too, man,’’ Bolles said. “I’m not going to take my job lightly. It’s a new coaching staff, a new quarterback, a new sheriff. I mean, everyone’s job is up for grabs. Just because I’ve been here for a long time doesn’t mean I’m not going to compete for my job.’’

Still, he doesn’t think the new offensive system and blocking scheme will hurt his chances. Besides, a new offense, new offensive coordinator and new offensive line coach is not new to Bolles since he was the Broncos’ first-round selection, No. 20 overall, in the 2017 NFL Draft.

“You know I’ve had like four or five offensive coordinators since I’ve been here,’’ he said. “I think everything is a little bit different. The terminology changes a little bit. But in 2019 when we had (offensive coordinator Rich) Scangarello, I believe, very similar offense. So I got to be in this system for a little bit.

“And I love this system. I think at the end of 2019 is when it started to come alive for me and started to become the player I am today. So I think that fits me really well. But I think our offensive linemen are special. Everyone we have in there can bring a different aspect to the game.

“But this offense, we want to get outside. We want to get the ball to our playmakers and we’ve got to create the pocket upfront and make sure No. 3’s good. Everyone has a challenge and I’m really looking forward to it.”