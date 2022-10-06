Garett Bolles suffers broken leg

Broncos' left tackle was carted off the field late in regulation. Best case scenario is he will be out six weeks. Worst case is he misses the rest of the season.

DENVER — The Broncos will be without Garett Bolles for at least six weeks -- and possibly the season -- after the left tackle was carted off the field Thursday with a broken right leg.

Bolles was blocking for Mike Boone on a running play with 3:58 remaining in the fourth quarter when another player inadvertently rolled on the back of the left tackle's legs from behind. Bolles stayed down on the field for several minutes before he was carted into the trainer's room.

X-rays revealed the break but more exams are needed to determine the severity. Bolles had started 81 of a possible 85 games for the Broncos since he was their first-round pick, No. 20 overall, in the 2017 NFL Draft

He struggled through his first three seasons to the point team management declined to pick up his fifth-year option. But in 2020, his fourth season, he had a second-team All Pro season and received a four-year, $68 million contract extension.

With Bolles down, Calvin Anderson will become the Broncos' new left tackle.

The Broncos had three other injuries in their 12-9 overtime loss to Indianapolis: Inside linebacker Josey Jewell suffered a left knee injury; cornerback Ronald Darby also suffered a knee injury; and quarterback Russell Wilson was evaluated for a head injury.

Wilson returned without missing a snap. Jewell and Darby didn't play in the second half because of their injuries. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said after the game Jewell and Darby's injuries aren't that severe.

Some good news health-wise is star safety Justin Simmons is eligible to return to practice Monday and play in the Broncos' next game, the following Monday, Oct. 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Simmons had been sidelined four weeks with a quad injury.

"I feel great,'' Simmons said, before adding he hopes to practice and play next week.

