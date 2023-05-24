Broncos hold tryout for three kickers

A day after long-tenured Brandon McManus was released, Denver brought in Maher, White, Fry for audition.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The quest to find Brandon McManus' replacement began Wednesday with the Broncos bringing in Brett Maher, Elliott Fry and Parker White for a kicking audition.

Following their workout, the kickers were told no one would be signed until after Memorial Day weekend.

McManus, who had been with the Broncos since 2014, was released Tuesday morning as the Broncos were about to begin their series of OTA practices.

Maher, 33, has an extremely strong leg but struggled with extra-point accuracy in the playoffs last year. He went 16 of 18 in field goals and 10 of 12 in extra points over eight games for Sean Payton's New Orleans Saints in 2021.

Maher was having an outstanding season for the Dallas Cowboys last year, converting 29 of 32 field goals, including 9 of 11 from 50 yards-plus. He did miss three extra points during the regular season, then failed on 5 of 6 extra points in two postseason games.

Fry, 28, has kicked sparingly in the NFL, making 5 of 6 field goals combined in 2020-21 for the Falcons, Bengals and Chiefs. He has been part of 10 NFL teams since the offseason of 2019.

White, 24, has never kicked in an NFL game. He capped a five-year career at South Carolina in 2021 when he made 16 of 17 field goals and all 30 extra points. He was recently waived by the Green Bay Packers.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n