Skill-position injuries partially explain Broncos' disappointing season

Against the Chiefs, Kendall Hinton will be the Broncos' No. 2 receiver for a third consecutive game. He has 13 catches, 165 yards his last 4 games.

Example video title will go here for this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Jerry Jeudy returns as Courtland Sutton goes down.

So it goes for the 2022 Broncos at their so-called, skill positions.

While enormous expectations factor into the argument that Russell Wilson has had the most pronounced letdown quarterback season since Joe Namath joined the Rams in 1977, Wilson deserves slack for his stunning lack of offensive threats.

The Broncos’ best running back, Javonte Williams, has been out since Game 4. Their best receiving tight end, Greg Dulcich, missed the first five games with a hamstring injury. And all four of the Broncos’ top receivers – Tim Patrick, Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler – have missed time with injuries.

Sutton played in the first 11 ½ games before pulling up with a hamstring strain late in the first half of the Broncos’ 10-9 loss at Baltimore last week. Jeudy missed the previous three games with an ankle injury and was limited to 20 snaps against the Ravens.

Courtland and the Kids will be replaced by Jerry’s Kids this Sunday when the Broncos play the soon-to-be seven-time defending AFC West Champion Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High.

Kickoff is at 2:05 p.m., not the original 6:20 p.m. start because Sunday Night Football deemed the 3-9 Broncos – who are dead last in scoring at 13.8 points per game – unworthy of primetime entertainment.

“Every year is a little bit different with adversity,’’ said Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten at his news conference Thursday. “It comes in different forms and different issues. This year being injuries, it’s been consistent at different spots to keep the quarterback from being comfortable with those positions, especially throwing and catching.

“With the amount of rotating chairs at that position, I think those guys (filling in) have done a really good job mentally, and I think each and every week they’re playing better and playing faster. … But you can always get frustrated with all the things being thrown at you. You’ve just got to find ways to adapt and overcome those things.’’

No player has benefitted more from injuries to the Broncos’ top four receivers than Kendall Hinton. He has gone from practice squad at the beginning of the season (a knee injury set him back) to the No. 2 receiver for the third game in a row. Hinton has 13 catches for 165 yards the past four games.

“I’m grateful for every opportunity,’’ Hinton said. “Injuries are unfortunate, but you’ve got to be ready to step up. I’m grateful the coaches trust me at that position, and I’m just trying to make as many plays as I can.”

After Hinton, though, the Broncos next three receivers are Montrell Washington (4 catches, 2 yards), Brandon Johnson (3 catches, 12 yards, TD) and Jalen Virgil (1 catch, 66 yards, TD). Wilson does nothing but praise them all. He’s especially had kind words for Hinton, who couldn’t have imagined becoming a No. 2 receiver while he was a quarterback at Wake Forest.

“I had a conversation with my dad about that yesterday,’’ Hinton said. “What’s the odds of being in a position like this? Yeah, you could have never written a story like this four years ago.’’

More injuries

Five players who practiced Wednesday were added to the injury report Thursday: DeShawn Williams and Albert Okwuegbunam (illness), Justin Strnad (knee), Jonathon Cooper (ankle) and D.J. Jones (shoulder).