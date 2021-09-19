Bridgewater stays calm and hot, lifts Broncos to 17-7 third-quarter lead on Jaguars

After a poor opening series, Denver D adjusted well to Jaguars' rookie QB Trevor Lawrence. Bridgewater has thrown for 184 yards and TD by halftime.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To help acclimate for the early start time and long flight, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio flew his team here Friday evening, a night earlier than usual.

About halfway through the second quarter, there was reason to wonder if Fangio should have brought the team down Thursday.

The Jaguars gave the Denver D an immediate wakeup call on a muggy, soggy mid-September Sunday afternoon at TIAA Bank Field by efficiently marching 83 yards to score a touchdown on the opening drive.

Luckily for the two-night visitors, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has all the panic of a man in a deep slumber. The man has zero anxiety.

Bridgewater had the Broncos up 20-7 by late in the third quarter after he threw red-zone touchdown passes to Tim Patrick near the end of the first half and Noah Fant to cap the first drive of the second half.

Off the bus, it appeared the Broncos were in trouble. Jacksonville rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence had plenty of protection and receivers running free on his scripted first series as he completed 5 passes for 73 yards, including a beautiful 25-yard touchdown to Marvin Jones Jr., who beat cornerback Kyle Fuller on a sideline-and-go pattern.

The Broncos were down quickly, 7-0.

Bridgewater calmly answered the Jaguars’ opening statement by leading the Broncos on two sustain drives to put Denver up 10-7 at halftime. And then for the second week in a row, Bridgewater was terrrific on the opening second half drive to put the Broncos in control of the game.

Bridgewater hit Courtland Sutton on a fly pattern for a 55-yard gain just after intermission, which set up a 14-yard touchdown pass to Noah Fant. That put the Broncos up 17-7 early in the third quarter.

At that point, Bridgewater had completed 17 of 23 for 258 yards and two touchdowns for a remarkable 139.4 passser rating.

Courtland Sutton was the Broncos’ leading receiver with 5 catches for 123 yards. Courtland is back, and just in time with Jerry Jeudy out a while with a high ankle sprain.

After Lawrence connected with Jones to put the Broncos on alert, Denver got a break on the ensuing drive when cornerback Shaquill Griffin was called for holding on third-and-long while he was covering tight end Albert Okwuegbunam well away from where Bridgewater threw an incompletion. The first down by penalty, and accurate Bridgewater passing, moved the Broncos to first and goal at the 10. At which point Bridgewater, who had stepped out of a sack for a completion earlier in the drive, couldn’t shake the pursuing edge rusher Josh Allen, who dropped the Broncos’ quarterback for a 16-yard loss.

Still, the Broncos broke Jags’ momentum with an 8 minute, 55 second drive that finished with a Brandon McManus 33-yard field goal.

The first quarter ended with Jacksonville up, 7-3, but the Denver D came through a three-and-out on its second series to settle things down.

It stayed that way until about 5 minutes left in the half. After rookie running back Javonte Williams was tackled behind the line of scrimmage, the Broncos’ drive was facing second and 16 at its own 14. At which point Bridgewater went to work. His best play was a 33-yard, touch pass completion to Sutton that moved the ball from the Broncos’ 40 to the Jaguars’ 27.

It occurred as Bridgewater was under pressure, then stepped up in the pocket to a clearing. He calmly saw Sutton scramble his route towards the end zone and Bridgewater hit him perfectly.

Bridgewater then completed a 15-yard pass to Kendall Hinton – his first NFL game as a receiver after breaking in memorably as an emergency quarterback last season – and, after the 2-minute warning, connected with an open Patrick on a drag route for the touchdown.

Jacksonville could have been leading but kicker Josh Lambo missed field goals from 52 and 48 yards. But the Denver D made the necessary adjustments on Lawrence, who was just 5 of 16 for 20 yards after his first drive.

Bronco Bits

Right guard Graham Glasgow said prior to the game Sunday he was hopeful he would be cleared to play next Sunday against the New York Jets in the Broncos' home opener. Glasgow said his heart tests this week came back, "pretty good. Which is surprising considering what went on in the game.'' When did his heart, which was later diagnosed with an irregularity, start acting up last week against the Giants? "About the second series,'' he said. He missed all but the final three-and-out series. ...

Per source with knowledge of John Elway’s plans, the Broncos' former quarterback, general manager and current president of football operations has interest in being part of ownership group if team is sold. He has always had a strong business acumen and is making necessary preparations. ...

Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb returned to the starting lineup after sitting out the opener last week with an ankle injury. Perhaps, Chubb returned a week too early. He left the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury and didn't return. ...