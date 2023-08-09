Thanks to Air Force grace (and football skills) Jordan Jackson part of Broncos practice squad

"I feel blessed just to be in a building right now. Blessed they let me stay here, blessed the Air Force allowed me to keep doing this," Jackson said.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo — Ask NFL players what they plan on doing after football and most aren’t sure.

Some have given some thought to maybe coaching, or broadcast media, or doing something with their college degrees or kids. But being the best you can be as a football player has long become a full-time, 24-7 obsession. And the confidence required of playing professional football means never conceding the end will come.

Broncos practice squad defensive lineman Jordan Jackson is unique in that he doesn’t deal with such uncertainty. As a graduate of the Air Force Academy, Jackson has certainty to what he will be doing right after he hangs up the shoulder pads.

“The Air Force allows me to defer my commitment until I get done playing football,’’ Jackson said at his Broncos’ locker this week. “And then I go back and serve my five years.”

This is a Bronco of upstanding character and honorable athletic skills. Jackson was the only player from the three service academies (Army, Navy, Air Force) to participate in the NFL Combine 18 months ago and the first AFA Falcon in five years to receive an invitation. It got him drafted in the sixth round by the New Orleans Saints and after spending his rookie year on their practice squad, decided to sign with the Broncos in January.

“It’s great to be back out here in Colorado,’’ said Jackson, who otherwise hails from Jacksonville, Florida. “It’s definitely a blessing to be back out here around so many Air Force fans. I was just down there on Saturday, I got to see them open up against Robert Morris. Just a blessing to be back here in Colorado.”

Air Force continued its impressive run under head coach Troy Calhoun (11 of 16 winning seasons) by blasting Robert Morris, 42-7.

“Air Force played a great game,’’ Jackson said. “It was great to see. Coach Calhoun does a great job down there. Great staff, great coaches. He keeps getting great players to keep doing the same thing.”

As a pro, Jackson is a developmental defensive tackle who brings a good motor and inside pass-rushing skills.

“Still working on the run game,’’ he said. “Definitely have things to work on. But I think I can do a little bit of everything and I just want to help the team out wherever they need me.’’

For as long as he can. The Department of Defense in recent years eased the service timetable requirements for those who have the ability to pursue a professional sports career. Jackson was initially slated to have a civil engineering job in the Air Force, but isn’t sure where he will be assigned when it’s time to re-enter military life.

Until then, he is on an NFL practice squad for a second straight year, which for $11,500 a week ($207,000 over a full season), is not a bad way to make a living.

“Not at all,’’ Jackson said. “I feel blessed just to be in a building right now. Blessed they let me stay here, blessed the Air Force allowed me to keep doing this. I’m definitely happy to still be here. Just keeping working every day and be ready when the opportunity opens.”