Broncos' Simmons, Sutton seek to add playoffs -- specifically home playoff game -- to their resumes

The safety Simmons and receiver Sutton each have a Pro Bowl berth and $15 million per year contracts. But neither have played in the postseason.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons and receiver Courtland Sutton have compiled their share of individual accomplishments in recent years, at least enough to become handsomely paid.

The ball-hawking Simmons has 14 combined interceptions the previous three seasons, a stretch that garnered him two second-team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl berth. He is getting paid $15.2 million per year.

>Video above: Will Russell Wilson lead the NFL in passing touchdowns in 2022? | Locked on Broncos Podcast

The physical, post-up Sutton has a 1,000-yard season, a career 15.2 yards per catch and a Pro Bowl berth, enough evidence to receive a $15 million per year contract.

But neither Simmons, a third-round draft pick in 2016, or Sutton, a second-round draft pick in 2018, have played in a postseason game. It’s got to gnaw at them that their otherwise exemplary careers have such a huge void.

“Winning is always the key,’’ Sutton said. “Obviously, guys are trying to get that contract. But winning is the key. Being able to bring the city back a championship, seeing what teams around the city are doing. What the Avs just did and the Nuggets make it to the playoffs dang near every year. I know for myself it’s a huge thing to want to bring a playoff game back home to Empower Field for the fans. They’ve been without it the past few years and that’s on us."

“Getting to the playoffs is a huge thing but we don’t want to just sneak into the playoffs. We want to host a playoff game at Empower Field so everyone can be there and feel the juice of the city right there with us. We want to be going downtown hoisting up the Lombardi Trophy. Those are the goals.”

Simmons has been the team’s go-to spokesman after every game – 30 of them losses compared to just 19 wins – the past three years. But his mindset is on a new year with a new quarterback (Russell Wilson), a new head coach (Nathaniel Hackett) and soon-to-be new ownership (Rob Walton/Greg and Carrie Penner).

“I’m going to get up here and say whatever I’m going to say every week,’’ Simmons said. “But all that matters is if we win or not. The emphasis on the AFC West games are at all-time high. But every single game this year is like a championship mentality game.’’

Bronco Bits

The Broncos placed outside linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder), offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) and receiver KJ Hamler (knee, hip) on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list for the start of camp. That means they can’t participate in any team practice drills or the walkthrough sessions. All three are coming off surgeries. All can come off the PUP list at any time with Hamler perhaps returning before the others based on his limited (but more than expected) offseason participation in the OTAs and minicamps. …

Undrafted rookie linebacker Christopher Allen was placed on the NFL (non-football-related injury) list, which procedurally works like the PUP in that he can return at any time. Allen suffered a season-ending Lisfranc foot injury while making a sack in Alabama’s season opener last year. Apparently, college football injuries don’t count as football injuries to the NFL. A projected mid-round draft pick before the injury, Allen received a guaranteed $180,000 in signing bonus ($30,000) and rookie salary ($150,000) from the Broncos in the minutes after the draft. …

The Broncos first training camp practice begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Admission and parking are free. Gates open at 9 a.m.