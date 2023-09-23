Bronco notes: Kareem, Bonitto fined

Jackson fined $19,669 for unnecessary roughness penalty that got him ejected. A chance Riley Moss will make his NFL debut vs. Miami.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Upon review, the NFL decided a decent fine plus an ejection was punishment enough on Broncos veteran safety Kareem Jackson.

The league fined two players on each side from the Washington-Broncos game last week. Jackson was fined $19,669 for his unnecessary roughness penalty hit on Washington tight end Logan Thomas. Thomas had caught a touchdown pass and held on as he was blasted in the helmet by Jackson, who was ejected from the game because of the hit. Washington took the 1-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness and scored on the 2-point conversion.

Jackson's ejection seemed to deflate the Denver defense, who gave up scores on four of their next five series.

Jackson was fined $14,819 in week 1 for his blast on Raiders' receiver Jakobi Meyers. That's a two-week final total of $34,488 for Jackson or nearly 12 percent of his two-game paychecks.

The league also slapped a $7,326 fine on Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto for his face mask penalty in the second quarter that wiped out a sack by Alex Singleton.

Washington won the game, 35-33, but received stiffer fines than Denver did. Jamin Davis got hit with a $21,855 fine for his hit on Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson late in the first quarter. Chase Young was fined $16,391 for his roughing the passer penalty on Wilson in the fourth quarter.

Bronco Bits

Will there be a Riley Moss sighting here Sunday when the Broncos meet the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium? The Broncos' third-round nickel/cornerback, Moss has been out since undergoing abdominal surgery Aug. 1 in Philadelphia. However, Moss has been practicing most of the past two weeks without an injury designation. With veteran nickel corner K'Waun Williams on injured reserve following ankle surgery in late-August, Essang Bassey has been taking his place, although Bassey has also been filling in at safety. Bassey could again be used at times in place of injured starting safety Justin Simmons. ...

The Broncos elevated running back Dwayne Washington from their practice squad for a second straight week. Washington didn't play on offense last week but was in for 18 special teams snaps. ...

The Broncos arrived in South Florida late Friday night and held meetings and a walkthrough Saturday.