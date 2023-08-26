Stidham sharp as Broncos are ripping the Rams, 27-0 at halftime of preseason finale

Stidham throws for 236 yards in first half. Denver D gets interceptions from Bassey, Sanders.

DENVER — Look at Russell Wilson’s durability record.

Impressive as it is overall, there’s been some leaks the past two years that suggest the Broncos better have their backup quarterback ready.

Jarrett Stidham was impressive in the preseason finale here at the $100 million-improved Empower Field at Mile High Saturday night. The No. 2 quarterback who got the start against the Los Angeles Rams, Stidham led the Broncos to three touchdowns and two field goals on his first five possessions, giving the home team in white uniforms a 27-0 lead at halftime before a crowd of more than 60,000 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Wilson played in all 160 possible regular-season and postseason games during the first 9 years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks. He missed three games in 2021, when he turned 33, because of a ruptured tendon and dislocated fracture in a finger on his passing hand.

He missed two games last year, his first with the Broncos, because of a hamstring and concussion.

The Broncos decided not to bring back their No. 2 quarterback from a year ago, Brett Rypien, and instead signed free-agent Stidham, who was coached his first four NFL seasons by Josh McDaniels in New England and Las Vegas, to a two-year, $10 million contract.

After a slow start in training camp and the preseason, Stidham has played extremely well the past two weeks. With Wilson and the Broncos’ starters wearing sweats on the sidelines for Denver’s final preseason game against the similarly starter-less Rams, Stidham began 7 of 7 for 121 yards while pushing the Broncos to a 10-0 lead, then later threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Albert Okwuegbunam for a 17-0 lead with 1:45 left in the first quarter.

Air Payton.

Stidham was a robust 17 of 28 for 236 yards and a touchdown late in the half. He had completions of 50 yards to rookie Marvin Mims Jr., 49 yards to Brandon Johnson and 21 yards to Lil’Jordan Humphrey. Stidham also had a nice escape for a 20-yard scramble.

The closest to a starter who played for the Broncos was fullback Michael Burton – the only fullback on the roster – and three specialists, Brett Maher, Riley Dixon and Mitch Fraboni. Second-rounder Mims may be a starter now that Jerry Jeudy is down a few weeks with a hamstring pull.

Otherwise, the Rams’ second stringers were no match for the Broncos’ backups.

Stidham was 6 of 6 on the opening drive, with three completions going to Humphrey for 45 yards. Humphrey entered the final preseason game competing for the No. 6 receiver spot on the roster.

Stidham also completed two passes for 25 yards to Okwuegbunam who is trying to stick as the No. 4 tight end.

Stidham moved the offense to first and goal at the 4 on the first drive before an end around run by Mims resulted in a 3-yard gain and vicious facemask penalty by Rams’ cornerback Tre Tomlinson. So dangerous was the Tomlinson grab and yank, he was ejected from the game.

Undrafted rookie running back sensation Jaleel McLaughlin finished the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run and it was 7-0 Broncos before the Rams had the ball.

On the second series, Stidham opened with a deep throw to Mims, who came back for the ball and caught it while on the ground. Stidham was one through, too, as he took a full-body blow to the midsection after releasing the deep ball. Stidham apparently had the wind knocked out of him as he got after a minute or so and continued to play.

Mims initially got up and ran in for a touchdown although replay ruled he was down at the 25. From the 25 to the 25, the 50-yard completion set up a 46-yard field goal by Brett Maher, who appears to have won the kicker competition against the field.

It was 10-0 and the lead was about to grow after Denver defensive back Essang Bassey came up with his third interception of the preseason – one in each game. Bassey alertly read Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett, left the receiver he was covering and picked off the pass intended towards the middle.

That set up a short-field touchdown drive with Stidham connecting with Albert O.

Denver’s third defensive series ended with a second interception, this one by inside linebacker Drew Sanders, who returned it 32 yards, was stripped by the quarterback Bennett, but hustling defensive end Elijah Garcia recovered at the Rams’ 26.

A 9-yard completion to Brandon Johnson, a 9-yard run by Tony Jones Jr. and a fourth-and-1 smash-mouth run for 3 yards by Jones set up first and goal at 1. Jones pounded the ball in from there and the Broncos were up 24-0 with 10:04 left in the first half.

Bronco Bits

Undrafted rookie outside linebacker Thomas Incoom swept around left end for his first sack of the preseason. Veteran outside linebacker Aaron Patrick also got a sack. Incoom and Patrick are competing for a possible No. 5 outside linebacker spot. …

Okwuegbunam had four catches for 46 yards. He seemed to be behind undrafted rookie tight end Nate Adkins throughout training camp and the preseason for the No. 4 tight end spot. Did Albert O. do enough to win a spot on the 53-man roster? …

Rypien replaced Bennett midway through the second quarter for the Rams. …

McLaughlin had 48 yards rushing on 10 carries with a touchdown, plus four catches. ...

The Broncos are about to avoid their first winless preseason since their inaugural season of 1960, when they were 0-5. If the Broncos hang on, they will finish this preseason with a 1-2 record.



