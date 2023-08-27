Broncos cut five players, including Kendall Hinton

Roster now down 85. Another 32 roster moves will be made by 2 p.m. Tuesday.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Kendall Hinton, a receiver who had a combined 39 catches the past two years for the Broncos, was among the team's five cuts Sunday.

The Broncos also waived receivers J.J. Koski and Nick Williams and defensive back Delonte Hood. Veteran offensive tackle Isaiah Prince was released.

Those moves drops the Broncos' roster to 85 players with a mandatory cut down to 53 coming by 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Hinton famously filled in at quarterback for the Broncos in a 2020 game against Sean Payton's New Orleans Saints. Hinton was a rookie receiver on the practice squad that year but because he played some quarterback in his early years at Wake Forest, he was picked as an emergency quarterback when the Broncos' four quarterbacks -- Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, Jeff Driskel and Blake Bortless -- were prevented from playing in the game because of COVID protocols.

Running back Phillip Lindsay actually started the game and ran a couple Wildcat plays before Hinton was inserted.

It didn't go well as Hinton was 1 of 9 for 13 yards and two interceptions in a 31-3 loss but because he was brave enough to give it a go the playsheet he wore on his wrist was placed on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Hinton underwent an arthroscopic knee procedure this summer and was set back at the start of training camp. While he is a versatile player capable of helping out on special teams, the Broncos -- who now Payton as their head coach -- seem to be valuing bigger receivers such as Brandon Johnson, Marquez Callaway and Lil'Jordan Humphrey as their back-end receivers.

Broncos have waived WR Kendall Hinton, WR J.J. Koski, CB Delonte Hood and WR Nick Williams.

They also released OT Isaiah Prince, a vested vet.

Guessing Hinton a practice-squad possibility.#9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 27, 2023