Broncos cut 5 players including Max Borghi, Travis Fulgham, Jamar Johnson

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos made their first set of cuts Tuesday and it wasn't a pleasing experience for first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett.
"First and foremost, it sucks,'' Hackett said of cutting players. "These guys have been busting their behind for all the way back to Phase I (of OTAs) and they're part of our group, part of our family and we appreciate everything those guys have done. There is a human element. But, yes, I will talk with everybody ... I just want to thank them for everything they've done."
The five players waived off the roster following practice Tuesday:
- Max Borghi, running back
- Rodney Williams, tight end
- Travis Fulgham, receiver
- Kaden Davis, receiver
- Jamar Johnson, safety
Borghi grew up in Arvada and starred at Pomona High School before playing at Washington State. He was just signed two weeks ago to add depth to the running back position that had suffered injuries to Damarea Crockett and Tyreik McAllister. Borghi had four carries for 10 yards -- stopped on the 1-yard line following one nice power run from the 5 -- in the Broncos' preseason victory Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys in a game played at Empower Field at Mile High.
Williams cut was a surprise given the Broncos gave him a $20,000 signing bonus and $110.000 salary guarantee as an undrafted rookie from Tennessee-Martin.
Fulgham is a veteran who had 38 catches for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020.
Davis was an undrafted receiver from Northwest Missouri State who was always the first player out on the practice field each day to catch passes off the JUGS machine.
Fulgham and Davis became expendable after undrafted rookies Jalen Virgil and Brandon Johnson had impressive showings in the preseason game against Dallas.
Jamar Johnson was a fifth-round safety out of Indiana in last year's draft who played three games as a rookie.
The five cuts trimmed the Broncos' roster from 90 to 85 players. They will cut five more players next week. Final roster cuts to 53 players will be made in two weeks.
