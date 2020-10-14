Broncos' running back Melvin Gordon charged with DUI

The running back, coming off his first 100-yard game with the Broncos, also received a speeding citation of going at least 25 mph over the limit.

DENVER — Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was cited late Tuesday with driving under the influence by the Denver Police Department, court and police documents show.

Gordon was also ticketed for speeding between 25 mph and 39 mph over the limit at 5th Avenue and Speer Boulevard. He is expected to be arraigned in Denver County Court on Friday, Nov. 13. The Broncos leave the next day for a game against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

The Broncos did not immediately respond when asked for comment.

The Broncos had the past three days off but resume practice around 11 a.m. Wednesday in preparation for their game Sunday at New England. Gordon is coming off his best game since he signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Broncos in March. His 43-yard touchdown run late in the Broncos’ game against the New York Jets clinched a 37-28 win, Denver’s first of the season.

Gordon, 27, finished that win at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey with 107 yards on 23 carries. Based on how the league has disciplined prior DUI incidents with other players, Gordon could be facing a two- or three-game suspension from the league.