Surprise! Broncos lead Patriots, 12-3 at halftime

Broncos dominated both sides of the ball but had to settle for 4 McManus field goals.

Sorry, guys. Practice does matter. It is important.

Exhibit A: The Broncos-Patriots game Sunday at empty Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

With no fans in the stands, the Broncos looked sharp in building a 12-3 halftime lead against the heavily favored but error-filled Patriots. Broncos placekicker Brandon McManus continued his career-best season by making four field goals, including one from 52 yards with 19 seconds left in the half.

The Patriots entered the game as 9-point favorites but it was the Broncos up 9 at the intermission.

After 17 days off, the Broncos came out as if they had been practicing all along while the Patriots played with the rust of a team that spent the past two weeks doing little else but participating in virtual meetings. Which was the case as multiple positive COVID-19 cases within the Patriots’ locker room the past two weeks forced the team to shut down its facility periodically and twice delayed its game against the Broncos.

The Broncos were up 6-0 in the first quarter and the Patriots were lucky it wasn’t worse as visiting Denver dominated both sides of the ball. Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, playing for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury four weeks ago, dropped his first pass attempt downfield to Tim Patrick, who caught it for a 41-yard gain. That set up a 45-yard field goal by Brandon McManus.

Then the Denver D pushed around the Patriots offense. Shelby Harris deflected a screen pass attempt by Cam Newton, the Patriots’ star quarterback who entered the game 0-3 lifetime against the Broncos. Harris’ fellow defensive lineman DeShawn Williams sprawled to make a fingertip interception. Again, McManus came through, this time with a 44-yard field goal.

After loosening up the Patriots defense with some deep pass attempts in the first quarter, Lock found his former college teammate Albert Okwuegbunam over the middle in the second quarter. Inactive through the Broncos’ first four games, Okwuegbunam made his NFL debut count in place of the injured Noah Fant.

On the Broncos’ first series of the second quarter, Lock connected with Albert O for 18-yard and 27-yard completions, setting up first down at the New England 11. Again, the Patriots’ red-zone defense was better than the Broncos’ red-zone offense. This time McManus only needed to convert a 27-yard field goal for a 9-0 lead with 12:17 left in the second quarter.

The Patriots managed to put together a field goal drive but a bad snap and heavy pressure applied by Vic Fangio’s Denver defense kept Newton well away from the end zone.

Phillip Lindsay, the Broncos’ running back playing for the first time since suffering a turf toe injury in the season opener, had a nice first half with 54 yards on 9 carries. He started in place of Melvin Gordon, who came down with strep throat late in the week after he was arrested on a DUI charge earlier in the week.